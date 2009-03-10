Notes: Mason Seeking Salary?

Wideout Derrick Mason is known for being the vocal leader of the Ravens' offense.
And, in a recent interview with the NFL Network, he was especially vocal about his current contract.
Mason, who is entering the final year of his current five-year deal, hopes to continue his tenure in a Ravens uniform with an extension.
"I don't know if I'm going to be back," he said during a live in-studio interview. "I have one more year left on my deal, and I want to play more than one year. For a player, one year is no security.
"I think I've earned the right to go to management and let them know that I want to play more than just one year."
Mason, 35, led the Ravens in 2008 with 80 catches for 1,037 yards and five touchdowns.
He was limited towards the end of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.
Mason is currently back in Baltimore rehabbing the injury with the Ravens' medical team and expects to be able to participate in the team's offseason minicamps in May.
"Derrick Mason is a member of the Baltimore Ravens at this point, and we really anticipate that he will be a member of the Baltimore Ravens when the season starts," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome told The Baltimore Sun.
Notable
According to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jarrett Bush is scheduled for a meeting with Ravens officials Wednesday. "That Bush is drawing interest from two physical teams like the Titans and Ravens speaks to his strong reputation as a special teams player," wrote Silverstein. "Bush finished second on the team in special teams tackles with 17 last season. He had six special teams penalties, the most on the team, but he was involved in a lot of action because he was a gunner on the punt team and a member of the kick-coverage team." … Newsome told The Baltimore Sun that unrestricted free agent kicker Matt Stover could be a Raven again. "Is the door closed on him coming back to kick in Baltimore? No, it's not," Newsome said of the 19-year veteran. Stover commented last week that he didn't feel the team would retain his services moving forward. The Ravens still have Steve Hauschka, who was a kickoff specialist last year, on the roster, and could bring Stover back. "Are we looking to possibly have some competition for Hauschka? Yes," Newsome said. "Who that is going to be, I can't tell you."