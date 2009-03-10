Notes: Mason Seeking Salary?





Wideout Derrick Mason is known for being the vocal leader of the Ravens' offense.

And, in a recent interview with the NFL Network, he was especially vocal about his current contract.

Mason, who is entering the final year of his current five-year deal, hopes to continue his tenure in a Ravens uniform with an extension.

"I don't know if I'm going to be back," he said during a live in-studio interview. "I have one more year left on my deal, and I want to play more than one year. For a player, one year is no security.

"I think I've earned the right to go to management and let them know that I want to play more than just one year."

Mason, 35, led the Ravens in 2008 with 80 catches for 1,037 yards and five touchdowns.

He was limited towards the end of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Mason is currently back in Baltimore rehabbing the injury with the Ravens' medical team and expects to be able to participate in the team's offseason minicamps in May.

"Derrick Mason is a member of the Baltimore Ravens at this point, and we really anticipate that he will be a member of the Baltimore Ravens when the season starts," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome told The Baltimore Sun.

