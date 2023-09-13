Late for Work: Odafe Oweh Made 'Immense Impact' in Season-Opening Win

Flowers' performance was comparable to some of the league's top wide receivers.

"His targets, catches and yards all ranked in the top 15 among Week 1 wide receiver performances, with only the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (11 catches), Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs (10) and Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua (10) hauling in more passes," The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker wrote. "Meanwhile, Flowers' yards per route run (2.79) ranked 13th, while his average separation (3.5 yards) ranked 12th, according to ESPN's Next Gen Stats, just a half-yard behind Minnesota Vikings star and the NFL's leading receiver last season Justin Jefferson."

Flowers received a 78.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked as the third-best among 19 rookie wide receivers.

"Flowers was the Ravens' best skill player against Houston," PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote. "His change of direction is incredible, as evidenced by his four forced missed tackles. Flowers lined up all over the field, and his prowess in the screen game (five catches on screens) makes him a dangerous weapon at all times."

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame placed Flowers in the "rising" category in his rookie stock watch.

"Historically, it has been difficult to project Ravens receivers considering the scheme is more run-heavy than most. That may be changing under new coordinator Todd Monken, and Flowers is a beneficiary," Verderame wrote. "With veteran running back J.K. Dobbins out for the season with a torn Achilles, Flowers's development is more important than ever for Baltimore."

Jackson's Red-Zone Extended Concerning Trend

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted that a concerning trend continued for the Ravens on Sunday: turning the ball over in the red zone.

On the Ravens' second possession, Jackson threw an interception on third-and-6, costing the team points on a drive that started at the Texans' 36-yard-line.

"In Jackson's first three seasons (37 games), he threw 47 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone. In his last three seasons (25 games), Jackson has totaled 25 touchdowns and four interceptions inside the 20-yard line," Hensley wrote.

Jackson also fumbled twice during the game (losing one). It was uncharacteristic and could be attributed to it being the first game he has played since suffering a season-ending knee injury the first week of December.

"He's not known for giving up the ball. This was the 10th time in 55 starts that he recorded multiple turnovers," Hensley wrote.