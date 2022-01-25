Odafe Oweh Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Despite chatter that Oweh was an ultra-talented but also raw player coming into the NFL, he got off to a torrid start.

Oweh logged a sack in his first game, then earned NFL Defensive Player of the Week honors after just his second game, in which he helped force an interception and notched a game-winning forced fumble and recovery against the Chiefs.

Three of Oweh's five sacks came in his first five games, and he also had eight quarterback hits over that span. One of his best games was in Miami when he logged a sack, three quarterback hits and four tackles, including two for loss.

Although his rookie season had a tough ending as he missed the final two games with a foot injury, Oweh showed his impressive burst and closing speed as a pass rusher and was also very stout against the run. There's no doubt the future is bright.

The Ravens' other first-round pick, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, also had a strong rookie season with 46 catches for 515 yards and one touchdown despite missing the entire preseason and first five games due to a core muscle surgery. Chase and Miami's Jaylen Waddle made the PFWA team at wide receiver.