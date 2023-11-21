Odafe Oweh Is Breaking Out And Still Hasn't 'Scratched the Surface'

"It's just sticking to it, believing you are who you are, and that's really it," Oweh said after Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he notched another sack. "You're going to hear outside noise, but if you let it enter you, that's when it really messes you up."

The signs of Oweh's breakout were there over the summer. He gave the Washington Commanders' offensive line fits during joint practices, for example. But Oweh was a summer standout last year too and it didn't end up leading to the kind of production many predicted.

This year, Oweh has refined his game under the guidance of Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith, a pass-rush specialist who has dialed Oweh into finding what moves work best for him.