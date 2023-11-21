Odafe Oweh Is Breaking Out And Still Hasn't 'Scratched the Surface'

Nov 21, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

112023oweh
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh

In Odafe Oweh's second career game in 2021, he stripped Clyde Edwards-Helaire late with less than two minutes left and recovered the fumble to preserve a Ravens win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

That play earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week and shot Oweh's career out of a cannon.

Then came a sluggish sophomore campaign with dips in sacks and overall pass rush production. Then an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 this season that derailed an encouraging start to Year 3. Oweh was frustrated and hearing it from the outside didn't help.

Fast forward to Week 12 and Oweh is heating up. The first-round pick is starting to break out and is getting the results. Oweh has four sacks in five games since returning from his ankle injury and that tape shows a lot more production outside of sacks.

"It's just sticking to it, believing you are who you are, and that's really it," Oweh said after Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he notched another sack. "You're going to hear outside noise, but if you let it enter you, that's when it really messes you up."

The signs of Oweh's breakout were there over the summer. He gave the Washington Commanders' offensive line fits during joint practices, for example. But Oweh was a summer standout last year too and it didn't end up leading to the kind of production many predicted.

This year, Oweh has refined his game under the guidance of Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith, a pass-rush specialist who has dialed Oweh into finding what moves work best for him.

"The one-on-one moves have really smoothed out. [The] spin move has smoothed out," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "[He has] two or three go-to moves and probably four or five moves overall that he uses pretty regularly. That's a big addition to what he was before, more just kind of a straight speed rusher, probably, first when he came here."

In Week 10, the Ravens squandered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Oweh nearly finished the game with a late sack-strip that the Ravens didn't recover.

Oweh said that earlier in his career, when the ball was out quick or he didn't win early on his pass rush, he would "stop rushing or not stick with the plan."

"Now I just keep on going. Just keep on rushing. That's what Chuck says," Oweh said. "Having a plan of attack and staying relentless."

His relentlessness is what got him the sack against the Bengals.

"It was tough, obviously last year, [then] getting injured," Oweh said. "I felt like I was hitting my stride. But I just thank God that I'm making plays [and] leaving a little on the table as well. There's just more to build on, and I'm just blessed to be where I'm at right now."

That's what Harbaugh sees too. As well as Oweh is playing now, there's still much more room to grow for the freakishly athletic Penn State product.

"He worked incredibly hard at it, and he's still on the ascend," Harbaugh said. "He's getting better all the time, and I don't think he's even scratched the surface yet about what kind of player he can be pass rusher [or on] run defense, all of it."

Related Content

news

Pepe Williams Returns to Practice

Second-year cornerback Pepe Williams, who has been on injured reserve since undergoing ankle surgery in August, returned to practice on Tuesday.
news

Ravens in AFC's Top Spot; What Does It Mean for Their Playoff Outlook?

The Ravens sit atop the AFC at 8-3 through 11 weeks. Here's the odds on the playoffs and a first-round bye.
news

Late for Work: Michael Irvin: Odell Beckham Jr. Rounding Into Shape at Perfect Time

Lamar Jackson's evolution this season goes beyond statistics. The Ravens are thankful for their depth.
news

Reports: Ravens to Sign Tight End Scotty Washington 

The Ravens will reportedly sign Scotty Washington after working out several tight ends in the aftermath of Mark Andrews' ankle injury.
news

Injury Updates on Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marlon Humphrey

John Harbaugh reacts to Joe Flacco signing with the Browns. Broderick Washington 'understood the situation' of being a healthy scratch against the Bengals. The Harbaugh brothers watched the Michigan-Maryland game together at John's house.
news

Mark Andrews Undergoes Surgery, 'Outside Chance' to Return This Season

Mark Andrews' ankle injury is 'not as bad as it could be' and the star tight end reportedly is getting surgery Tuesday.
news

Ravens Eye View: Three Young Defenders Jumping Off Film

Odafe Oweh, Kyle Hamilton, and Brandon Stephens are excelling. The Ravens keep throwing wrinkles in the red zone.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Fire Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

Myles Garrett says the Browns have a great defense and a different culture, which is why they're winning. Cincinnati faces a daunting seven-game schedule without Joe Burrow. 
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is 'Very Pissed Off' About Mark Andrews' Injury

Julian Edelman says the Ravens are going to the Super Bowl. Could the Browns be the divisional opponent to overcome in the AFC North?
news

Joe Flacco Signs With Browns

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who led them to a Super Bowl title, signed with Cleveland as it battles Baltimore for the AFC North crown.
news

50 Words or Less: How to Deal With Losing Mark Andrews

Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are heating up at just the right time with Mark Andrews out.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising