Late for Work 4/13: Odell Beckham Jr. Lauded As Great Teammate, Hard Worker

Odell Beckham Jr. Lauded As Great Teammate, Hard Worker

While there's no denying Odell Beckham Jr. is a superstar with a big personality, those who know him well are effusive in their praise of the newest member of the Ravens for being a great teammate with a strong work ethic.

"His teammates are going to love him first of all," NFL Network analyst Marc Ross, who was an executive with the New York Giants during Beckham's time there, said on “Glenn Clark Radio.” "He is going to work. The guy is maniacal about working out and perfecting his craft, so those are the things you're definitely going to get. … Just as far as a player and a teammate and a worker, he's top notch with all that."

Nelson Stewart, Beckham's high school coach, told The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker that Beckham "is the hardest worker I've ever been around" and not the diva he's perceived to be.

"He wasn't a spotlight seeker [growing up]," said Stewart, who remains close with Beckham and talks regularly with him. "In high school, he didn't like doing interviews. He was so young [when he became a star in the NFL]; he was in his early 20s and didn't know how to navigate it. Every moment, the cameras were on him. Passion can get viewed one way, but he's a guy who wants to win and he's passionate about it. It matters so much to him."

Stewart said that Beckham, now a 30-year-old father, has matured.

"When he came into the league, everything went right, then he got hurt and battled adversity," Stewart said. "It hardened him, having that much success and then going to Cleveland and being hurt [and that not working out] and then tasting [success] again with the Rams. He's shown an ability to get off the mat. He's more mature now, has life perspective."

Stewart added that he is "thrilled" that Beckham landed with the Ravens because they're "a great organization," but also because of Beckham's relationship with Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, who was the Browns offensive coordinator during Beckham's stint in Cleveland.

"It was all positive," Stewart said. "When [Monken] came in to meet with me [after going to Georgia], he said [Beckham] was hurt there. There was a lot of weight on him [but] he had to battle injuries. He was battling, but he was getting pulled in a thousand different directions. He just wanted to win."