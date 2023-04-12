Late for Work 4/12: Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Much Healthier' Than He's Been in Years

In Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens Are Getting 'Very Good, Very Healthy Player'

The Athletic's Mike Sando noted that "Odell Beckham Jr. had no equal through the first 62 regular-season games of his career, but his per-game production fell below league average in 34 subsequent games."

Based on that breakdown, Sando said the Ravens' hope should be to get average production from the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes the 30-year-old Beckham is still quite capable of being a difference-maker. Beckham's drop in production was largely due to injuries, including two ACL tears, but Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Beckham is "much healthier" than he's been in years.

The last time Beckham was on the field, with the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in February 2022, he had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before suffering a torn ACL late in the first half. In the NFC Championship game two weeks prior, Beckham had nine catches for 113 yards.

"Had he stayed healthy in the Super Bowl, he probably is the Super Bowl MVP. He looked really good," Rapoport said. "His knee, his ACL, was not fully healthy at that point. Obviously he tore it, but it was not healthy before that. More than a year removed from ACL surgery, his knee is probably healthier than it has been in quite some time.