Odell Beckham Jr. Picks New Ravens Jersey Number

Apr 13, 2023 at 01:01 PM
Odell Beckham Jr. has his Ravens jersey number.

Beckham will wear No. 3, which is the same number he wore in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham had previously worn No. 13 with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, but switched to No. 3 when he was signed mid-season by the Rams.

He wore it well, catching 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams, including the playoffs and a Los Angeles win in Super Bowl LVI.

The Ravens' No. 3 jersey was worn by wide receiver James Proche II last season. Beckham had the option of choosing the No. 0, which is eligible for the first time this season, but opted to stick with No. 3.

