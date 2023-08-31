Late for Work: Odell Beckham Jr. to John Harbaugh: 'You Run a World Class Operation'

ESPN Pundit Likes Flowers' Chances of Being Offensive Rookie of the Year

Beckham isn't the only one who is bullish on Flowers. ESPN senior national reporter Dan Graziano said he wouldn't be surprised if Flowers won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Graziano even compared the first-round pick to a young Beckham.

"Flowers' ability to create separation is really standing out in training camp. Other than tight end Mark Andrews, there's no one in the Ravens' receiving corps who has a ton of experience with quarterback Lamar Jackson, so there's nothing stopping the rookie from becoming his second-favorite target," Graziano wrote. "Once upon a time when I was covering the Giants, I remember Eli Manning telling us a rookie receiver named Odell Beckham Jr. was doing a great job of getting open in practice. Beckham went on to set rookie records. If you're open, you're the QB's best friend, and Flowers can get open.

"If Jackson clicks in the new offense right away, Flowers — who went for more than 1,000 yards and caught 12 touchdowns at Boston College last season — could put up massive numbers."

Harbaugh and Jackson Are No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's Coach-Quarterback Duo Rankings

Harbaugh is one of the best head coaches in the NFL and Jackson is an elite quarterback, so it's no surprise the pair placed high in Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame’s rankings of every team's coach-quarterback duo.

Harbaugh and Jackson landed at No. 2, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

"Both Harbaugh and Jackson are firmly in the top 10 of their lists, and it's realistic to make the case each should be in the top five," Verderame wrote. "However, while Harbaugh has a Super Bowl ring, Jackson has only a single playoff win on his résumé. At some point, the Ravens should break through, but will it be this year? The offense is in new hands as coordinator Todd Monken takes over, and his influence could be the tipping point."

Ravens Crack Top 10 'Triplets' Rankings

In addition to a top coach-quarterback duo, the Ravens also have a pretty terrific trio.

Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins, and Andrews came in at No. 10 in Next Gen Stats’ Keegan Abdoo’s rankings. The trio was ranked 14th last season.

"The offense stagnated under Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman in 2022, especially the passing game, which struggled with spacing. Expect new coordinator Todd Monken to open things up for Jackson and empower his abilities as a dropback passer," Abdoo wrote for NFL.com. "Andrews is still the top dog in the passing game, but new receivers Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. are a natural fit for Jackson, who has averaged the third-most EPA per attempt (+0.42) targeting in-breaking routes since 2019. The makeup of this offense will look drastically different this year. Baltimore used 11 personnel on just 12 percent of plays last season; the Ravens were the only team to fall under the 30 percent mark.