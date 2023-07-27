News & Notes: Odell Beckham's Buffed Physique Is Product of Offseason Work

Odell Beckham Jr. playfully flexed his chest and arms during Thursday's post-practice interview session when asked about his buffed physique.

It's clear Beckham spent ample time in the gym during the weeks between minicamp and the start of training camp on Wednesday. Listed at 198 pounds, Beckham wouldn't discuss exactly how much he weighs, but he looks fully prepared to use his strength to his advantage when escaping press coverage or making contested catches.

"Somebody was like, 'How much do you weigh, 180?'" Beckham said. "It was funny to me because I'm nowhere near 180. I've been working hard. There's a lot of work I had to put in to step back onto the field and compete with the best in the world."

After signing with the Ravens, Beckham said he had a plan to ramp up methodically during the offseason to be at his best by Week 1. Beckham says that plan remains on schedule. He said he has "no real limitations."

"I've been working," Beckham said. "It's about a gradual peak. If you were ready to play a game in minicamp, when is that slope going to start to turn downward? It was a lot of hard work … going from the gym, to the field. (I'm) just happy that you see it."

Practice Precautions Were Taken Due to Excessive Heat

Thursday afternoon's practice was held in hot and sticky conditions, with temperatures reaching the high 90's and excessive heat warnings in the Baltimore area.

The Ravens adjusted accordingly. Head Coach John Harbaugh allowed the offensive line to warm up inside before joining the rest of the team in the midday sun.

"We thought about it the last couple of days because of the heat," Harbaugh said. "They're doing their pre-practice and individual indoors. It kind of keeps them out of the heat for another half-hour, 40 minutes which is a positive, and they appreciate it.