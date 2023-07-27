News & Notes: Odell Beckham's Buffed Physique Is Product of Offseason Work

Odell Beckham Jr. playfully flexed his chest and arms during Thursday's post-practice interview session when asked about his buffed physique.
It's clear Beckham spent ample time in the gym during the weeks between minicamp and the start of training camp on Wednesday. Listed at 198 pounds, Beckham wouldn't discuss exactly how much he weighs, but he looks fully prepared to use his strength to his advantage when escaping press coverage or making contested catches.
"Somebody was like, 'How much do you weigh, 180?'" Beckham said. "It was funny to me because I'm nowhere near 180. I've been working hard. There's a lot of work I had to put in to step back onto the field and compete with the best in the world."
After signing with the Ravens, Beckham said he had a plan to ramp up methodically during the offseason to be at his best by Week 1. Beckham says that plan remains on schedule. He said he has "no real limitations."
"I've been working," Beckham said. "It's about a gradual peak. If you were ready to play a game in minicamp, when is that slope going to start to turn downward? It was a lot of hard work … going from the gym, to the field. (I'm) just happy that you see it."
Practice Precautions Were Taken Due to Excessive Heat
Thursday afternoon's practice was held in hot and sticky conditions, with temperatures reaching the high 90's and excessive heat warnings in the Baltimore area.
The Ravens adjusted accordingly. Head Coach John Harbaugh allowed the offensive line to warm up inside before joining the rest of the team in the midday sun.
"We thought about it the last couple of days because of the heat," Harbaugh said. "They're doing their pre-practice and individual indoors. It kind of keeps them out of the heat for another half-hour, 40 minutes which is a positive, and they appreciate it.
"You have to be very vigilant. Our staff does a great job, making sure we get the hydration. We're monitoring every single player. You may have a player here or there that's got to take a timeout. We took a little more time between drills. We had a period right before field goals where we took an extended water break, just try to cool them down, take the helmets off. It's not often you play in this kind of heat in the NFL. There's really no reason to push it beyond the edge."
Harbaugh Has Confidence About Long Snapper Tyler Ott's Ability to Step In
All-Pro long snapper Nick Moore suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury prior to training camp that landed him on the non-football injury list. Former Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was signed this week to replace Moore, and Harbaugh has confidence in Ott's abilities.
"For Tyler to be available is a blessing for us for sure," Harbaugh said. "He's a pro, he's one of the best in the business. He had an injury last year and now it's fully healed. We love Nick. The timing was tough, it was an unfortunate deal. But he'll come back with flying colors I'm sure."
Gold Trim on Quarterback Practice Jerseys Came From Steve Bisciotti
The Ravens' quarterbacks wear black jerseys with purple numbers during practice, and the color combination made the numbers difficult to read. This season, gold trim has been added surrounding the numbers, a touch that makes them easier to read.
Harbaugh gave credit to Owner Steve Bisciotti for the change.
"Steve couldn't read them either," Harbaugh said, smiling. "As a coach, if none of these guys had a number out there and I was watching the tape as a coach, I could tell who everybody is. I think any coach would tell you that. You just know your people, you know how they move, you know what they look like. But if you don't do it every day, you need the numbers."
Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Suffers Calf Injury in Practice
A hush came over the Cincinnati Bengals practice on Thursday when star quarterback Joe Burrow went down with what Head Coach Zac Taylor said was a calf injury.
Following practice, Taylor did not give a timeframe for Burrow's return. The Ravens face the Bengals Week 2 in Cincinnati.