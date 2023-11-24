Odell Beckham Jr. Discusses Helping Offense Without Mark Andrews

Odell Beckham Jr. says he's eager to step up with Mark Andrews out of the lineup.

With Andrews sidelined following ankle surgery, Beckham (42 targets, 24 catches, 374 yards, two touchdowns) could be targeted more frequently by Lamar Jackson, particularly on third down and in the red zone.

Delivering in clutch situations is a role that Beckham is very familiar. Beckham is a five-time 1,000-yard receiver, but he said he's not judging himself by those kind of metrics anymore.

Jackson has spread the ball among various targets throughout the season, but the absence of Andrews could put more on Beckham's plate. If that's the case, Beckham is ready to eat.

"Whatever role, in any capacity, I'm ready to play it," Beckham said. "My entire career, early on might have been great for fantasy football, but when I go watch the highlights, it's third downs, it's big plays, it's plays as an effective football player. That's what I want to continue to be here, make big plays that keep the offense on the field, keep drives alive. I definitely won't mind taking a touchdown every now and then, but we have a real goal here and a big opportunity in front of us."

Sunday's game against the Chargers will be Beckham's first visit to SoFi Stadium since he played there in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and helped the Rams defeat the Bengals. Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in that game before suffering a torn ACL in the second quarter that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

Beckham has fond memories of playing for the Rams in 2021, after signing with them in November and helping them make their Super Bowl push. He's looking forward to returning to a familiar place under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football and hopes to have another memorable experience.