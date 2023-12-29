Odell Beckham Jr. on Remainder of Season: 'How Do You Want to Be Remembered?'

Two seasons ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was a major part of a Los Angeles Rams playoff run that culminated with them winning a Super Bowl.
That's exactly what Beckham would like to do with the Ravens. Sunday's game against the Dolphins is another huge game for Baltimore. While this won't be one of Beckham's top statistical seasons with 34 catches, 532 yards, and three touchdowns heading into Week 17, he's not concerned with his numbers. He's focused on winning another Super Bowl, and Beckham is the kind of player who's capable of rising in the biggest moments.
He's done it before, and Beckham would love to do it again.
"Whatever happened in the regular season, it doesn't matter at this point," Beckham said. "You could have no catches; you can have 150. It really doesn't matter. It's about what you can do in the next couple of games.
"How do you want to be remembered? [Will you have] legendary moments and things of that matter? So, nothing actually matters at all to me in my eyes. The only thing that matters is this last [next] game and the games that are coming after that."
The Ravens (12-3) can clinch a first-round bye with a victory on Sunday, along with the AFC North championship. Beckham has dealt with injuries this season, as have many of his teammates. The 30-year-old receiver makes no bones about wanting a week off before the playoffs.
"It's needed," Beckham said. "When you go this deep into a season, and you find a way to steal another bye week or get rewarded a bye week for all the hard work that you put in all year, it's important. This is a veteran team. We've got some young guys, but we've got some older guys. We've got some guys who would absolutely love a bye week and be able to, not rest, but do other things to put yourself in a better position for weeks coming up."
Marcus Williams Says Jaylen Waddle's Absence Won't Change Defensive Strategy
The Dolphins ruled out wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) on Friday, which takes a huge weapon (72 catches, 1,014 yards, four touchdowns) out of their offense. However, the Dolphins have surrounded quarter Tua Tagovailoa with a deep arsenal, including Tyreek Hill, who leads all receivers in yards (1,614) with 106 catches and 12 touchdowns, and explosive running backs Raheem Mostert (18 rushing touchdowns) and De'Von Achane (637 yards, 8.1 yards per carry).
Ravens safety Marcus Williams, who had two interceptions against the Dolphins last season, says not having to defend Waddle won't alter the defensive game plan.
"It doesn't change much," Williams said. "We already had our gameplan set, and we're not going to change anything else just because one guy goes down. We're just going to continue [to work] on our gameplan, lock in and just do our details. Then, everything else will be alright."
The Dolphins have the league's No. 1-ranked offense and can explode quickly. They proved that last season at M&T Bank Stadium, scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 21-point deficit to beat the Ravens, 42-38.
Williams says the Ravens have put that setback behind them.
"We're not worried about what happened last year," Williams said. "We're just focused on what we do. We're working on our job. If we do our job, we'll eliminate the explosive plays; we'll eliminate them catching the ball and come out with a win."
Odell Beckham Jr. Talks About Facing Former Teammate Jalen Ramsey
When it comes to Beckham and Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, game respects game.
Beckham and Ramsey were teammates with the Rams, and the three-time All-Pro cornerback is still at the top of his game. Beckham and Ramsey will be adversaries on Sunday, but their friendship remains intact.
"Before [we] were on the Rams, oddly enough, he was one of my favorite players," Beckham said. "Just the way he carries himself, the swag he possesses, the skills that he has, the talents.
"He's a brother, we won a ring together, and he truly is a brother of mine. So, it's pretty great to be able to compete against him. It's just weird going up against him, but that adds a little competitiveness to you."
John Harbaugh Not Surprised by Zach Sieler's Emergence
Defensive lineman Zach Sieler was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in 2018, Ozzie Newsome's final draft pick. He was waived the following season and picked up by the Dolphins.
He found a home in Miami, and is having a career year with 8.5 sacks after never having more than 3.5 in any other season. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he's not surprised by Sieler's emergence.
"I'm going to tell you straight up – he's exactly the player that I thought he was going to be," Harbaugh said. "He was a good player when he was here – physical, tough, and he's playing that way but better because he's been further along in his career.
"He's strong. He's twitchy. He gets off blocks [and] presses the pocket. He's a very good football player, He's tough, and he shows up every day."