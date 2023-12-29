Odell Beckham Jr. on Remainder of Season: 'How Do You Want to Be Remembered?'

Two seasons ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was a major part of a Los Angeles Rams playoff run that culminated with them winning a Super Bowl.

That's exactly what Beckham would like to do with the Ravens. Sunday's game against the Dolphins is another huge game for Baltimore. While this won't be one of Beckham's top statistical seasons with 34 catches, 532 yards, and three touchdowns heading into Week 17, he's not concerned with his numbers. He's focused on winning another Super Bowl, and Beckham is the kind of player who's capable of rising in the biggest moments.

He's done it before, and Beckham would love to do it again.

"Whatever happened in the regular season, it doesn't matter at this point," Beckham said. "You could have no catches; you can have 150. It really doesn't matter. It's about what you can do in the next couple of games.

"How do you want to be remembered? [Will you have] legendary moments and things of that matter? So, nothing actually matters at all to me in my eyes. The only thing that matters is this last [next] game and the games that are coming after that."

The Ravens (12-3) can clinch a first-round bye with a victory on Sunday, along with the AFC North championship. Beckham has dealt with injuries this season, as have many of his teammates. The 30-year-old receiver makes no bones about wanting a week off before the playoffs.