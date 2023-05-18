Presented by

Late for Work 5/18: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Player Peter Schrager Wants to See Return to Form 

May 18, 2023 at 09:53 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

051823lfw
Ryan Kang/AP Photo
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Is Player Peter Schrager Wants to See Return to Form

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the NFL's most dynamic wide receivers and biggest stars during his career, and that's why “Good Morning Football’s” Peter Schrager chose him as the player he wants to see return to form this season.

"The last time we saw him was the first half of the Super Bowl, not this year, but last year. Let's bring back Odell," Schrager said. "He was having one of the greatest games in Super Bowl history one quarter in. He was unstoppable in that game and I know [Rams Head Coach Sean] McVay's game plan was to feature Odell — let them double [Cooper] Kupp and let Odell go nuts."

Schrager said he is excited to see what a healthy Beckham, who missed all of last season while recovering from a second ACL tear in his left knee, can do in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system.

"Now he goes to the Baltimore Ravens after a year away, a year rehabbing. … Todd Monken's offense is different than Greg Roman's. They're gonna use wide receivers," Schrager said.

Schrager added that Beckham's charismatic personality is another reason why he wants to see him reclaim his status as one of the league's best wide receivers.

"He was never out of our orbit — I think Ian Rapoport had a report every single week saying here's what the latest on Odell Beckham is," Schrager said. "... Odell Beckham has 17 million Instagram followers, more than double any other player in the league. Let's go. Bring him back."

AFC North Is Ranked NFL's Best Division By Starting Quarterbacks

It's no secret that the AFC is loaded with elite quarterbacks, and the AFC North is home to the best of the best, according to NFL.com’s Adam Schein.

Schein ranked the NFL's eight divisions by their starting quarterbacks and the AFC North (the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Browns' Deshaun Watson, and Steelers' Kenny Pickett) was No. 1.

Schein said he is expecting Jackson to have a big season.

"Just the second NFL player to win MVP in unanimous fashion, Jackson boasts a sparkling 45-16 career record and is the only quarterback in league history with a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons. But he's eager to sling the ball across the yard in 2023," Schein wrote. "At his press conference after signing the new $260 million deal, Jackson said, 'I want to throw for 6,000 yards, with the weapons we have.'

"OK, that's a little rich, but I'm picking up what Lamar is putting down. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers joining the receiving corps — and Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator — I expect the 26-year-old to blow past his previous high for passing yards (3,127 in 2019) while maintaining the ability to break your will as an electric runner."

Ravens Offense Ranked in Top 10 by Bleacher Report

The high expectations for the Ravens' new-look offense was reflected in Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine’s rankings of every NFL offense.

The Ravens soared to No. 9 after coming in at No. 18 in the rankings a year ago.

"Signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor while drafting Zay Flowers gives them two proven veterans and an explosive rookie who should start from Day 1 as a slot receiver," Ballentine wrote. "It all coincides with the transition from Greg Roman to Todd Monken as offensive coordinator. The latter will be tasked with opening the offense up a bit while maintaining the run game powered by Jackson's mobility.

"The only thing holding them back is health. Jackson has dealt with injuries that limited him to 12 games in each of the last two seasons, OBJ is coming off a torn ACL, and J.K. Dobbins has struggled to remain healthy throughout his three years in the league."

Ravens Named One of the Logical Landing Spots for Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook is expected to be traded or released by the Minnesota Vikings, and the Ravens were named as one of the logical landing sports for the four-time Pro Bowl running back by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.

"At full speed, he is still one of the NFL's best pure runners, fresh off a fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign. But he's going on 28 with a history of nagging injuries, has racked up 1,500 career touches and is due at least $14M in each of the next three years," Benjamin wrote.

Personally, I don't think Baltimore being a prime destination for Cook is all that logical. The Ravens have a solid one-two punch in Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Justice Hill is coming off his most productive season, and undrafted free agent Keaton Mitchell is a compelling roster candidate.

Zay Flowers Is in One of the Best Situations for Rookie Wide Receivers

Pro Football Focus ranked this year's rookie wide receivers by situation. Zay Flowers came in at No. 4 out of the 33 who were drafted.

"Flowers should immediately be the Ravens' third receiver, and with Todd Monken now as offensive coordinator, there is a reasonable chance we see a more dynamic passing game in Baltimore in 2023,": PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "Given 2021 first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman's struggles to stay on the field in his career so far, and Odell Beckham Jr. coming back after missing all of the 2022 season with an ACL injury, there is also a path for Flowers to be the top player at the position for parts of the 2023 season."

"Flowers brings a suddenness to the Ravens' offense that they have lacked since trading away Marquise Brown, forcing 41 missed tackles on 199 receptions in four seasons at Boston College. He can also fill the deep threat role, with his 500 yards on targets 20-plus yards downfield ranking 11th in all of college football last year."

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 5/17: Todd Monken Offense Is 'One of the Most Fascinating Makeovers We'll See This Year'

Free agent Justin Houstin reportedly is receiving 'significant interest.' Getting Trenton Simpson with the 86th-overall pick is 'borderline criminal.' CBS Sports pundit predicts the Ravens to go 12-5.

news

Late for Work 5/16: Odell Beckham Jr. Came Very Close to Playing for Jets, Says Sauce Gardner

Marcus Peters reportedly visited the Raiders. The Ravens are named a good fit for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Lamar Jackson is ranked No. 6 among top 10 MVP candidates at quarterback. ESPN predicts the Ravens will sign Teddy Bridgewater.

news

Late for Work 5/15: Pressure Is on Ravens' Offense

Local reporters mostly agree on Ravens' toughest (and easiest) 2023 opponents. Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins enter a "make-or-break" year.

news

Late for Work 5/12: Schedule Predictions Include Lamar Jackson Going Undefeated in December

Jackson's impact on the Ravens defense is significant. The Ravens' roster is ranked eighth-best. Left guard is the Ravens' biggest remaining roster hole.

news

Late for Work 5/11: Zay Flowers Predicted to Have Historic Rookie Season

Three Ravens make ESPN's top 100 2023 draft picks rankings. Kyu Blu Kelly is one of Sports Illustrated's top Day 3 sleeper picks. Keaton Mitchell is named the Ravens' best undrafted free agent fit. Pro Football Focus says Patrick Ricard is the most underrated Raven.

news

Late for Work 5/10: Ravens' Wide Receiver Trio Ranks No. 18 in NFL

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are must-see TV. Bleacher Report predicts the Ravens will miss the playoffs in 2023. Is a contract extension in Justin Madubuike's future?

news

Late for Work 5/9: Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: 'Without Question' Lamar Jackson Will Have His Best Season

The Ravens reportedly considered drafting Will Levis if an agreement with Jackson wasn't reached. Baltimore is named a potential fit for Kareem Hunt. The Browns soar past the Ravens in Pro Football Focus' power rankings. Mutual interest between the Ravens and free-agent safety Adrian Amos reportedly remains. ACC coaches were impressed by Trenton Simpson.

news

Late for Work 5/8: NFL Exec Says Zay Flowers' Upside Is Stefon Diggs

Zay Flowers named Ravens rookie that will make the biggest impact. Stephen A. Smith sees the Ravens and Lamar Jackson better aligned for a Super Bowl than the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers.

news

Late for Work 5/5: New Details Emerge About Lamar Jackson's Deal, Including Salary Cap Impact

Ravens' balance puts them in the upper tier of Super Bowl contenders. Todd McShay's 2024 mock draft has the Ravens selecting a Penn State defensive end. NFL.com issues AFC North draft grades. Keaton Mitchell hopes to continue his father's legacy with the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 5/4: Eric DeCosta Opens Up About Negotiations With Lamar Jackson

With new weapons, Jackson figures to be more dangerous than ever. Reaction to the Rock Ya-Sin signing.

news

Late for Work 5/3: Winners and Losers of the Ravens' Draft

Zay Flowers is poised to make a big impact as a rookie. Baltimore is named the best landing spot for Rock Ya-Sin but not two former Ravens. Ravens Day 2 and 3 picks are among pundits' favorite selections.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising