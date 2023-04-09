Ravens Agree to Terms on Deal With Odell Beckham Jr.

His addition is a significant boost for Baltimore's receiving attack, as he pairs with Rashod Bateman, fellow free-agent addition Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay and more, along with premier tight end Mark Andrews.

Beckham, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowler (2014-2016) who was atop the NFL earlier in his career when he topped 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns each of his first three seasons.

He's entering his ninth season after missing all of last year due to a knee injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI, which he helped win with the Los Angeles Rams. During that postseason run, he recorded 21 catches for 288 yards (12.6 avg.) and two touchdowns in four games.

The question with Beckham over the past year has been about his health, but he held a private workout for teams about a month ago, which was attended by a dozen teams, including the Ravens. Baltimore has been linked to Beckham for more than a year, and Head Coach John Harbaugh has said he was in touch with him at various times.

Beckham played for new Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken in Cleveland in 2019. It was his last 1,000-yard season, as he hauled in 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. After Monken was hired, he talked about how much he likes Beckham.