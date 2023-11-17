Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bengals

Beckham did it all on just 22 snaps, while Zay Flowers had 65, Rashod Bateman had 52, and Nelson Agholor had 27. Beckham's night ended with a banged-up shoulder, but he's gotten healthier overall in recent weeks, a good sign for his second half of the season.

"Just keeping my head down, continuing to work," Beckham said. "Early on in the season, I was hurt, and I just couldn't be myself. I didn't have the explosion; I couldn't move the way that I wanted to. I don't think people really knew what I was dealing with."

Asked if he's feeling faster now, Beckham smiled and said, "I don't know; you might have to ask the other teams and see."