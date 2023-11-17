Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bengals

Nov 17, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

111723SCAG
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens are going to need Odell Beckham Jr. to ball out with Mark Andrews likely out for the rest of the season, and the veteran wide receiver showed he's heating up Thursday night against the Bengals.

Beckham registered the Ravens' highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade in Baltimore's 34-20 win in Week 11.

It was his highest grade since a 90.9 grade in Week 6 as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Beckham's previous best grade this season was 73.0 against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Beckham caught four passes for a season-high 116 yards on seven targets and came close to having more big gains. His 51-yard catch and run basically sealed the game.

Beckham did it all on just 22 snaps, while Zay Flowers had 65, Rashod Bateman had 52, and Nelson Agholor had 27. Beckham's night ended with a banged-up shoulder, but he's gotten healthier overall in recent weeks, a good sign for his second half of the season.

"Just keeping my head down, continuing to work," Beckham said. "Early on in the season, I was hurt, and I just couldn't be myself. I didn't have the explosion; I couldn't move the way that I wanted to. I don't think people really knew what I was dealing with."

Asked if he's feeling faster now, Beckham smiled and said, "I don't know; you might have to ask the other teams and see."

Here are the other takeaways from the PFF grades and snap counts:

  • After all the talk this week about getting running back Keaton Mitchell more touches, he played 24 snaps, just one fewer than Gus Edwards and seven more than Justice Hill. Mitchell had eight carries for 33 yards and caught one pass. He had just four carries fewer than Edwards, while Hill had only one carry and one target.
  • Safety Marcus Williams had a bounce-back performance in his second game back from his hamstring injury. He had a pair of passes defensed and seven tackles and earned the Ravens' highest defensive grade at 78.2.
  • Even without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), the Ravens kept a lid on Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase once again, as he had just two catches for 12 yards on seven targets. Cornerback Brandon Stephens was on him nearly 63% of the time. Stephens would've had a higher grade if not for a late touchdown given up.
  • Veteran cornerback Ronald Darby got the biggest bump in snaps with Humphrey sidelined. After not playing any snaps the previous three weeks, Darby had 31 against the Bengals and got a strong grade of 75.3. He was credited with allowing just one 12-yard catch and had three passes defensed. Rock Ya-Sin played 19 snaps and Arthur Maulet had 17.
  • Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis got 11 defensive snaps, mostly in the second half and even before the rout was on. He did well with those reps, getting a 77.5 PFF grade and finishing with two tackles.
  • Tight end Mark Andrews was off to a hot start before his likely season-ending ankle injury. He still had the second-highest offensive grade (86.9) despite playing just seven snaps.
  • Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely primarily stepped in for Andrews and played 74% of the offensive snaps. Fellow second-year tight end Charlie Kolar had 11 snaps and caught one pass for 13 yards. Kolar earned a strong 76.3 PFF grade.
  • Back from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, right tackle Morgan Moses got his highest grade of the season (80.1). He gave up just two pressures in the game.

