Late for Work 12/2: Ravens Have Reportedly Had Talks With Odell Beckham Jr.

Baltimore Is a Unanimous Pick to Defeat Denver

While the Ravens' upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday was undeniably disappointing, it's all relative. Consider, for example, the Denver Broncos, the Ravens' opponent this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

After acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for three players and five draft picks — including two first-rounders and two second-rounders — in March, the Broncos entered the season projected to win 10.5 games (the same as the Ravens) and with the eighth-best odds to win the Super Bowl (one spot ahead of the Ravens).

However, the only team in the NFL the Broncos (3-8) have more wins than is the one-win Houston Texans. They've lost three straight, seven of their past eight, and are 1-5 away from Mile High Stadium.

"[Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel] Hackett is on the hot seat 11 games into his first season as head coach. Analysts are debating where the Wilson trade ranks among the worst in league history," The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote. "Compared to these franchise-shaking woes, the Ravens' inability to finish off opponents feels like a minor flaw."

The Broncos are averaging a league-worst 14.3 points per game, which presents the Ravens defense with a golden opportunity to get the bad taste from its fourth-quarter collapse against the Jaguars out its mouth.

The Ravens offense, which struggled in the red zone last Sunday and managed just 13 points the week before against the Carolina Panthers, figures to have a tougher challenge getting back on track this weekend.

The lone bright side for Denver this season has been its defense, which ranks third in both points and yards. Due to its defense keeping them in games, six of the Broncos' losses have been by one score, including three in overtime.

The 41 pundits we sampled all believe the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-4) will rebound this week by bouncing the Broncos. Here's what they're saying about the game:

The Ravens will win, but it won't be pretty.

Walker: "Lamar Jackson probably won't go off against a very good Denver pass defense, but it's hard to imagine the Broncos scoring enough points to keep up with the Ravens' still-reliable ground attack. Just don't expect any of this one to be pretty."

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith: "The Broncos' offense is broken, and it's not going to get fixed this season. This has the feel of an ugly game."

NBC Sports' Chris Simms: "I think it's going to be ugly. I don't think this is going to be an easy one. … We know the Broncos defense is damn good, but I have no faith in the Broncos offense."

The Broncos will lose by one score yet again.

USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes: "The Broncos have, for the most part, kept their losses to within one score. On the other side, Baltimore may be the most unreliable team in the NFL, constantly blowing big leads."

The Broncos are tanking, while the Ravens are fuming.

FanSided's Matt Vederame: "The Broncos appear to have completely given up, while the Ravens are going to be furious after losing to the Jaguars. Bad combination for Denver."

The Ravens' running game will carry them to a convincing victory.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton: "Though Lamar Jackson has thrown only two touchdown passes and an interception over his last three games, he can find success on the ground in a matchup with the Broncos' 19th-ranked run defense. The dual-threat signal-caller has rushed for 755 yards and three scores in 11 games. … Baltimore's second-ranked ground attack mows down Denver in a decisive home win."

Big plays on defense could be what wins the game.

Russell Street Report's Chris Schisler: "The Ravens must have the advantage in sacks and quarterback pressures. The offense can use all the help they can get right now. The defense needs to sack Wilson four to six times in this game. If Wilson looks comfortable in the pocket, the Ravens have a big problem because that hasn't happened all year. If the Ravens get beaten by quick release passes for the second week in a row, it won't just be a problem, but a crisis. This is the ultimate get-right game for Mike Macdonald's defense, and it should produce impressive pass rushing numbers."

Bold prediction: Wilson will have just his second game of the season with two or more touchdown passes.