Late for Work 5/16: Odell Beckham Jr. Came Very Close to Playing for Jets, Says Sauce Gardner

Odell Beckham Jr. Wanted to Play for Jets, Had Jersey Number Picked, Sauce Gardner Says

Before Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to sign with the Ravens on Easter Sunday, he was reportedly set to visit the New York Jets that night. The Jets were believed to have been Beckham's top choice, and it was reported that he gave them an opportunity to match the Ravens' offer.

So just how close was Beckham to signing with the Jets before General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens swooped in? Pretty darn close, according to Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was actively recruiting the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

"Odell, he wanted to play here," Gardner told Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr. "It was to the point where he was picking his jersey. He was telling me, like, 'Hey, ask so-and-so if I can get the jersey [number I want].' He was going to wear number 7."

Beckham's one-year deal with Baltimore is reportedly for $15 million with performance bonuses that could reach $18 million. That's believed to be significantly more than any other team offered the 30-year-old receiver, who has had two ACL surgeries on his left knee and hasn't played since winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in February of last year.

It seems as if DeCosta made good on something he said after the 2020 season when asked how the run-heavy Ravens could attract high-profile free-agent wide receivers.

"I'll just call on a line from 'The Godfather'. 'I'll make him an offer he can't refuse,'" DeCosta said.

It certainly puts to rest the notion that the Ravens are "cheap," as has been previously suggested by some media members. Baltimore hasn't opened the checkbook much for receivers in recent years, but that changed to land Beckham.