Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Shakes Up Mock Drafts

"You could argue whether the Ravens actually filled their need at wide receiver with the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. Why? Because it was just a one-year deal. They still have issues beyond 2023. Still, I could see them turning to cornerback instead. Banks has excellent physical tools. He ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the combine and showed off a 42-inch vertical jump, which was the best among the cornerbacks in Indianapolis. He excels in man coverage, using his speed to turn and run with receivers. He had only two picks in his career, but he gets his hands on passes. He could start on the other side of Marlon Humphrey in Baltimore."