Late for Work 4/10: Sports World Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Choosing Ravens

NBC Sports’ Peter King: "Pragmatism should be the best reaction to Beckham signing with the Ravens, no matter who his quarterback turns out to be. (Still betting on Lamar Jackson, by the way.) Entering his age-31 season, Beckham will be playing football for the first time in 19 months in September after two ACL surgeries. He has just 67 catches for 856 yards over the past three years. It's a nice signing, but expectations should be tempered. Beckham's last mega-season was seven years ago (101 catches, 1,367 yards, 10 TDs as a Giant in 2017). The best thing might be the sign it sends to Jackson: We want you back, we're probably going to add one more bright-prospect receiver in the draft, and it's all set up for you to take us deep in the playoffs."