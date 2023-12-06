Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Time With Rams, Wants to 'Return the Favor'

The injury made the Super Bowl experience bittersweet for Beckham, and it was his last game with the Rams. After rehabbing and sitting out the entire 2022 season, Beckham signed with the Ravens this past offseason, but he remains indebted to the Rams and Head Coach Sean McVay for rekindling the passion for football.

"McVay kind of was the person through the whole situation…brought me back to loving football and understanding true professionalism and being prepared," Beckham said. "It was one of the best things that's happened in my life.

"There's been other situations where I didn't feel prepared the way that I felt prepared over there. The way they looked at film, dissected each play. I think McVay does an incredible job. We lost three games in a row and I watched him never waver. I've seen some coaches lose and you see a completely different person. He knows, for sure, I have nothing but the utmost love and respect for him."

Having a bye last week gave the Ravens a much deserved mental and physical break after their 9-3 start, and Beckham is geared up to finish the season strong. It's obvious that Beckham is healthier than he was early in the season after a hamstring injury in Week 2 forced him to miss two games.

Beckham's production has been on the upswing, with 13 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns over the last four games. With Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews out of the lineup following ankle surgery, Lamar Jackson may target Beckham even more as the Ravens make their playoff push.

"Odell will be one of our captains for us in this game and go out there and do the coin toss, and he'll be out there playing," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a heck of a football player. He draws a lot of attention. He's making plays, I think he's really coming into his own health wise right now, getting stronger and faster.