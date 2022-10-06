News & Notes: Offense Will Adjust If Rashod Bateman Does Not Play vs. Bengals

Top wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) missed practice Thursday for the second straight day and may not be available Sunday night against the Bengals.

If Bateman misses his first game this season, the Ravens would be forced to adjust offensively. Bateman leads Baltimore's wideouts in receiving yards (243) and is just 17 yards behind tight end Mark Andrews (260) for the team lead.

Bateman's absence would push Devin Duvernay into the role of No. 1 receiver, but he has already looked the part. Duvernay has one more catch (12) than Bateman (11) and is tied with Andrews for the team lead in touchdown catches with three.

The coaching staff has every confidence Duvernay and others will step up with Bateman can't go.

"Bate is really valuable to us," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "He's really coming along as a receiver, so if he's not out there, he's definitely going to be missed, but the flip side of that is we have some other guys who can step in there and make plays for us as well.

"I like what I'm seeing out at practice this week, so we just have to keep working through it. We have a multitude of tight ends, our receivers are doing a great job, when you look at their production based on what we're asking of them, they're extremely productive. I feel really good about it. Some other guys will step up."

Duvernay has opened eyes as a receiver this season, capitalizing on an opportunity for more targets and playing time. His chemistry with Lamar Jackson has never been better. The business-like approach that Duvernay takes to his job won't change Sunday, even though he'll be on a national stage.