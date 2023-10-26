How the Offense Plans to Keep Rolling After Breakout Performance

However, not everything is perfect yet. NFL Network analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner broke down tape of the Ravens' offense against Detroit and pointed out several instances where improper spacing on routes made it more difficult for Lamar Jackson to find throwing lanes and said Jackson's ability to adlib saved some plays from being unsuccessful.

"Although they threw for a bunch of yards, it's still not smooth and connected," Warner said. "Spacing isn't great, guys seem to be trying to figure out where they're supposed to be."

Monken didn't dismiss Warner's critique, and the Ravens don't take Sunday's performance as indisputable evidence that their offense has arrived.

"You're always looking for perfection. You're looking to be elite," Monken said. "I don't disagree with some of the things he's saying, in terms making sure we're on point, in terms of their spacing, in terms of everybody being on the same page. I think there were certain things we did that were outstanding, and there were other things that will get glossed over because we won. There were some elite things we did, and there were some things for sure we've got to clean up."

That said, it's been a positive week after their performance, and the Ravens hope to use it to build momentum offensively. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor noticed Monken's emotional reaction to receiving a game ball and wants to see Baltimore reach its full potential.