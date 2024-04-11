 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Could an Unexpected Offensive Lineman Be Available at No. 30?

Apr 11, 2024 at 02:01 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

41124mockdraftroundup
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

G/T Troy Fautanu, Washington

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

"In most years, Troy Fautanu isn't likely to get past No. 20, but in this draft class, the Ravens could find a potential All-Pro falling into their laps late in the first."

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
John Bazemore/AP Photo

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Nate Davis, USA Today

"A right tackle who already knows OC Todd Monken's playbook, Mims' 87-inch wingspan and 6-8, 340-pound frame help him block out the sun (perhaps better than the moon). He could start straight away following the trade of previous RT Morgan Moses to the Jets."

OL Graham Barton, Duke
Terrance Williams/AP Photo

OT Graham Barton, Duke

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

"The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside."

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Alonzo Adams/AP Photo

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Diante Lee, 33rd Team

"The Baltimore Ravens are more likely to take the best player available than to draft according to team needs. Still, the offensive line has been aging and regressing in a way that needs more immediate attention. Tyler Guyton is a little raw and incomplete, but he's a phenomenal athlete with a high ceiling if he hits. Baltimore embraces bringing in guys with high-level movement skills and a framework to build upon, and Guyton can move around if needed. If his play strength improves, a high-level tackle will be developed here."

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Vasha Hunt/AP Photo

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passed defended, 1 interception

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

"I had been focused on a tackle for the Ravens in my previous mock drafts, but I don't think we can discount their need at cornerback. Marlon Humphrey was limited to 10 games last season, and while Brandon Stephens emerged as a starter-level player, there aren't many other players on the roster capable of playing outside corner. That's why McKinstry, a physical corner who allowed only one touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage over the past two seasons, could make sense. He's not the biggest defender (6 feet, 199 pounds), but he has experience matching up with the best of the best in the SEC. He's also a dynamic punt returner."

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
John Raoux/AP Photo

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

2023 stats: 9 games, 30 catches, 478 yards, 2 touchdowns

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

"Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken coached Ladd McConkey at Georgia, and he would be a nice addition for Lamar Jackson. McConkey and Zay Flowers would be a nice 1-2 combo for a few years."

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

2023 stats: 12 games, 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss

Rhett Lewis, NFL Network

"A foot injury has sidelined Newton during this path to the draft, but make no mistake, his game-wrecking ability was present and accounted for on tape. He provides Baltimore's formidable front with another rotational piece."

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Artie Walker Jr./AP Photo

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

2023 stats: 12 games, 71 catches, 1,255 yards, 7 touchdowns

Lorenzo Reyna, Pro Football Network

"Zay Flowers gave 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson a surgical field stretcher. The 6'1". Xavier Legette provides the AFC runners-up with more size from his chiseled 221-pound frame. But he's not just a big-bodied wide receiver, as Legette gives Baltimore a wideout who runs a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash."

EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State
Colin Hackley/AP Photo

DL Braden Fiske, Florida State

2023 stats: 13 games, 43 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

"Braden Fiske is simply too athletic and was too productive in the ACC for the Ravens to pass on him here."

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 7.0: Three Offensive Linemen Rise to the Top

Pundits believe replacing Morgan Moses on the offensive line to be the Ravens' top priority.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: More Offensive Linemen Enter Mix

Four weeks before the draft, most pundits expect the Ravens to pluck from a deep offensive line pool with their first pick.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Rebuilding Offensive Line Is Top Priority

With the departure of three starters in free agency, pundits envision the Ravens rebuilding the offensive line via the NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Post-Combine Picks

See how the NFL Scouting Combine shook up pundits' picks for the Ravens at No. 30 (or beyond).
news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Offensive Line Is Overwhelming Focus

Strengthening the offensive line to protect Lamar Jackson is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine will provide a good look at options.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Cornerback Is a Popular Pick for Ravens

The offensive line is an offseason priority for the Ravens, and the upcoming draft presents them with options.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Look at Potential Ravens Draft Targets

Pundits are favoring Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton in an early look at mock draft predictions for the Ravens.
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Ravens' Third-Round Pick 

Here's what pundits are predicting for the Ravens' third-round pick (86th overall) on Friday. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Final Picks Are In

The Ravens are favored to take a cornerback at No. 22 in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Drafts

Garrett Downing and Ryan Mink make their selections at all five Ravens picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Mock Draft 13:0: No Clear Favorite for Ravens Just One Week Before Draft

With the draft just one week away, no consensus favorite has emerged for the Ravens with the 22nd pick. 
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising