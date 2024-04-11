Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Could an Unexpected Offensive Lineman Be Available at No. 30?

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

"I had been focused on a tackle for the Ravens in my previous mock drafts, but I don't think we can discount their need at cornerback. Marlon Humphrey was limited to 10 games last season, and while Brandon Stephens emerged as a starter-level player, there aren't many other players on the roster capable of playing outside corner. That's why McKinstry, a physical corner who allowed only one touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage over the past two seasons, could make sense. He's not the biggest defender (6 feet, 199 pounds), but he has experience matching up with the best of the best in the SEC. He's also a dynamic punt returner."