Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Could an Unexpected Offensive Lineman Be Available at No. 30?

G/T Troy Fautanu, Washington
"In most years, Troy Fautanu isn't likely to get past No. 20, but in this draft class, the Ravens could find a potential All-Pro falling into their laps late in the first."
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"A right tackle who already knows OC Todd Monken's playbook, Mims' 87-inch wingspan and 6-8, 340-pound frame help him block out the sun (perhaps better than the moon). He could start straight away following the trade of previous RT Morgan Moses to the Jets."
OT Graham Barton, Duke
"The Ravens need to get an option for either right tackle or left guard to keep the strength of their offensive line intact after they moved on from Morgan Moses and Kevin Zeitler. Barton is a candidate to be a strong, immediate starter at either position, maybe best suited to dominate inside."
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
"The Baltimore Ravens are more likely to take the best player available than to draft according to team needs. Still, the offensive line has been aging and regressing in a way that needs more immediate attention. Tyler Guyton is a little raw and incomplete, but he's a phenomenal athlete with a high ceiling if he hits. Baltimore embraces bringing in guys with high-level movement skills and a framework to build upon, and Guyton can move around if needed. If his play strength improves, a high-level tackle will be developed here."
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passed defended, 1 interception
"I had been focused on a tackle for the Ravens in my previous mock drafts, but I don't think we can discount their need at cornerback. Marlon Humphrey was limited to 10 games last season, and while Brandon Stephens emerged as a starter-level player, there aren't many other players on the roster capable of playing outside corner. That's why McKinstry, a physical corner who allowed only one touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage over the past two seasons, could make sense. He's not the biggest defender (6 feet, 199 pounds), but he has experience matching up with the best of the best in the SEC. He's also a dynamic punt returner."
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
2023 stats: 9 games, 30 catches, 478 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken coached Ladd McConkey at Georgia, and he would be a nice addition for Lamar Jackson. McConkey and Zay Flowers would be a nice 1-2 combo for a few years."
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
2023 stats: 12 games, 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss
"A foot injury has sidelined Newton during this path to the draft, but make no mistake, his game-wrecking ability was present and accounted for on tape. He provides Baltimore's formidable front with another rotational piece."
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
2023 stats: 12 games, 71 catches, 1,255 yards, 7 touchdowns
"Zay Flowers gave 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson a surgical field stretcher. The 6'1". Xavier Legette provides the AFC runners-up with more size from his chiseled 221-pound frame. But he's not just a big-bodied wide receiver, as Legette gives Baltimore a wideout who runs a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash."
DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
2023 stats: 13 games, 43 tackles, 6 sacks, 9 tackles for loss
"Braden Fiske is simply too athletic and was too productive in the ACC for the Ravens to pass on him here."