Offensive Linemen You Need to Know at 2018 Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is often a good place to find offensive lineman talent since not as many prospects leave college early.

Last year, the Ravens met fourth-round pick Nico Siragusa in Mobile. Previously, Rick Wagner and Kelechi Osemele both caught Baltimore's eye at the Senior Bowl.

This year, the Ravens could use help and depth on the offensive line at any of the positions. Here are some interesting prospects in this year's class:

OT Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh

6-foot-6, 298 pounds; Draft projection – Rounds 1-2

ESPN's Mel Kiper picked O'Neill to go to Baltimore at No. 16* *overall in his first mock draft. O'Neill is a converted tight end who put on weight to become an offensive tackle. He played on the right side in 2015 and 2016 before moving to left tackle in 2017. He has great feet and top-tier athleticism for an outside blocker, and could immediately help Baltimore at right tackle. His ability to mirror defenders was evident in Mobile.

OG Will Hernandez, Texas-El Paso

6-2, 340; Draft projection – Rounds 1-2

Hernandez is an absolute road-grader inside. He looks to demolish his opponents with his size, strength and nastiness, and will instantly upgrade any rushing attack. For such a big blocker, he'll have to prove that he has the lateral movement to be adaptable in the NFL, but he was better than expected in that area in Senior Bowl practices. As far as pure guards, he's the top prospect in Mobile.

C/OT Mason Cole, Michigan

6-4, 303; Draft projection – Rounds 3-4

Cole brings big-time versatility. He started at left tackle his first two years, then shifted to center at the suggestion of Jim Harbaugh in 2016. He slid back out to left tackle when needed because of an injury as a senior. Center is his most natural fit in the NFL, but shuffling around shows just how unique Cole can be at the next level. He is the Wolverines' all-time leader in consecutive starts by an offensive lineman (51) and comes with the Harbaugh stamp of approval.

OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

*6-2, 308; Draft projection – Rounds 2-3

*Wynn played left tackle at Georgia, but projects to guard in the NFL given his smaller stature. He's by no means a little guy, however. Wynn has excellent strength, and his ability to play on the outside just shows his versatility. Wynn anchored Georgia's strong offensive line, leading them to the national championship game. Trying to prove he can make the transition inside, Wynn was one of the Senior Bowl's standouts on Day 1.

OT Alex Cappa, Humboldt State

6-5, 299; Draft projection – Rounds 4-5

Cappa drew attention immediately at the Senior Bowl after NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said he has the "nastiest tape I'd ever seen." The Division II product demolished his lower-level competition. He is the only player to ever be a four-time GNAC (Great Northwest Athletic Conference) Offensive Lineman of the Year. He could be the first player selected from Humboldt since the draft went from 12 to seven rounds. He was challenged more against higher competition at the Senior Bowl, but held his own.