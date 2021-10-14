'One of a Kind' vs. 'Prototype': Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert Is a Premier Matchup

Herbert has 1,576 passing yards through five games this season – the fourth most in the league. The man right behind him on the leaderboard is Jackson with 1,519. As much as they are different on the surface, Jackson is closing the gap with some of the game's elite passers.

"You're seeing a player that's never played in the NFL. There have been some guys similar, but there hasn't been anybody like Lamar Jackson. He's truly one of a kind. He's truly a rare player, rare competitor," Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said.