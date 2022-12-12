Late for Work 12/12: Roquan Smith Trade Looks Even Better After Beating Steelers

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker gave props to Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta for the trade.

"The ultimate payoff for [DeCosta's] choice remains to be seen, but man, it's looking good right now, with Smith giving a talented defense that extra something almost every week," Walker wrote. "The Ravens have scored a total of 39 points over their last three wins. As we saw in Jacksonville, they have almost no margin for error when their defense falters. Smith has kept them on the right side of that margin the last two weeks."

Pressbox's Bo Smolka also gave credit to the Ravens for the trade, and Smith for the immediate impact in the vaunted rivalry.

"Smith, acquired by the Ravens at the trade deadline, wasted no time assimilating into the physical nature of this rivalry," Smolka wrote. "He tossed Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the turf with a first-quarter sack that sent Pickett into the blue medical tent and, later, out of the game."

DeCosta's biggest free-agent acquisition this offseason, safety Marcus Williams, also made his presence (and return to the field) felt, as he also grabbed an interception with the Steelers threatening to score.

Return of Franchise Talents Fuels Victory

Big additions were made this weekend to the Ravens' roster as they saw the return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins and Williams.

Though the team was without Lamar Jackson, many recognized these additions as big gets before the game on Sunday. At its end, they were proven correct, with media praising all three players for their contributions on Sunday.

J.K. Dobbins