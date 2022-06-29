Late for Work 6/29: Ozzie Newsome Applauds Rams for Super Bowl Win But Says Ravens Won't Change Approach

Ozzie Newsome Applauds Rams for Super Bowl Win, But Says Ravens' Team-Building Approach Will Stay

Ravens Executive Vice President and former General Manager Ozzie Newsome did a rare interview on the "Draft Dudes Podcast" earlier this week.

Here are some highlights:

On the Ravens' philosophy of building through the draft: "I have to applaud what [General Manager] Les [Snead] did with the Rams. It's all about 'what is your formula to win a Super Bowl?' Their formula was that you go out and get many very good players, put them together and make that one-year run. And now [Rams owner] Stan Kroenke has a Super Bowl. There are a lot of ways of doing it. But we believe in building through the draft. This is the first time that we had six fourth-round picks. To be able to have good players on your roster for four years at a cheap number —⁠ at some point we'll have to pay them. Some of them you pay and some of them you let go. I applaud the way the Rams have done it, but we believe in the way we do it because I think it sustains longer."

On what he looks for when evaluating players: "We always go with the height, weight and speed — it always starts with that. But then we like good competitors. … Anybody can evaluate when the ball is in their hand or when the ball is getting thrown to them, but what happens when they're not a part of the ball? Those things will show you a lot about their intangibles."

On the Ravens offense 'zigging while everyone is zagging:' "What Greg [Roman} and John [Harbaugh] have done is they've assessed the talent that we have, who are the better players, and put those players on the field. We'd love to be four wides, but if you don't have four wides that are better than having two tight ends on the field, then you have to put two tight ends. We've got a real good fullback in Patrick Ricard and we've got to get him on the field too. So you put your best people on the field. That gives you the best chance to win."

On working with the scouting staff: "Having done it for 20-plus years you know what questions you need to ask. And when you have a group like we do that has been together as long as we have, they can anticipate what we're looking for: What would we want a corner to look like? What would we want an offensive tackle to look like? So they can anticipate those questions and they can have those answers before they get in the meetings."

On why Kyle Hamiton fell to them in the first round: "I don't know but we ran that card in real quick. We never thought we were going to get him. We had signed Marcus Williams from the Saints, we had Chuck Clark, we got Brandon Stephens. We had some safeties, but when one of the top four or five players on your board makes it to you, then you turn that card in in a hurry, and he has not disappointed us. He is one heck of a football player."