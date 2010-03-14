Pass Rush In Monachino's Hands

PLEASE NOTE:The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on BaltimoreRavens.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Baltimore Ravens' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Ravens officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
Tyler Badie Grew Up Playing Football Down the Street From Ravens' Facility
Sixth-round running back Tyler Badie played youth football in Owings Mills down the street from the Ravens' practice facility.
Eric DeCosta Is Confident in Young Wide Receivers, But Monitoring Free Agents
After trading Marquise Brown, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is confident in the team's young receivers as the team explores options.
Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class
The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.
Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review
General Manager Eric DeCosta pulled back the curtain on his thought process throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.
Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls
Analysts are having a hard time deciding who the Ravens' best pick was. Baltimore gets the only A grade among AFC North draft report cards. The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati is one of the top 10 games to watch in 2022. Pundits still think the Ravens should trade for Deebo Samuel.
Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie
The Ravens have inked sixth-round running back Tyler Badie, their first of 11 2022 draft picks.
Takeaways From Ravens Film Review of 2022 Draft Class
Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz talked about the differences between Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, the Ravens' confidence in Jordan Stout, how they think Travis Jones will offer more as a pass rusher and more.
Late for Work 5/5: David Ojabo Says He Anticipates Returning Early in Season
Justin Tucker shuts down false holdout rumor. How Jordan Stout could extend Tucker's career. The Ravens select a wide receiver in Todd McShay's 2023 mock draft.
John Harbaugh, Ravens Players Attend All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
Head Coach John Harbaugh, his wife Ingrid, Marlon Humphrey, Ben Cleveland, Tyre Phillips and others attended the professional wrestling event.
Key Question for Each Ravens Draft Pick
The Ravens had 11 draft picks who will begin their NFL careers looking to answer any questions about their ability to make an immediate impact.
Mailbag: Should the Ravens Add a Veteran Wide Receiver?
Will new safety Kyle Hamilton stay in one spot or move around the defense? Which Ravens pick was the biggest steal? Should we be worried about a change at holder?