Late for Work 5/31: Pass Rush Remains Ravens' 'Biggest Concern'

Pass Rush Remains Ravens' 'Biggest Concern'

The Ravens thought they had addressed one of their biggest needs when they reached an agreement with edge rusher Za'Darius Smith early in free agency, but the deal fell through.

Baltimore revamped its defense this offseason by loading up in the secondary and bolstering its run defense, but the pass rush remains a question mark.

Tyus Bowser, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, led the Ravens in sacks last season with seven, and rookie Odafe Oweh had five. No other edge defender on the current roster had any sacks in 2021.

"Without question, pressuring the quarterback is the biggest concern the Ravens have going into the 2022 season," Russell Street Report's Chris Schisler wrote.

The Ravens could have the best secondary in the league, but a subpar pass rush could limit the defensive backs' effectiveness and ultimately prevent the team from making a deep playoff run, Schisler said.

"Having a great secondary increases the chance of coverage sacks where the opposing quarterback holds the ball too long. The secondary helps the front seven, yet the front seven has to hold up its end of the bargain," Schisler wrote. "Without players winning one on one matchups up front the work of the defensive backs only goes so far. The Ravens' lack of difference makers that go after the quarterback could become a weak link.

"The Ravens have a lot of the pieces synonymous with a Super Bowl contender. If they find themselves in the playoffs against Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, having enough pass rush is essential. The one thing that could hold the Ravens back is pass rush that performs vanishing acts."

That said, there is cause for optimism. It starts with Oweh, who showed flashes last year and could make a jump in Year 2.

"In theory, he could be the double-digit sack artist the team needs," Schisler wrote.

Bowser has shown steady improvement since the Ravens drafted him in the second round in 2017, and his best football might still be ahead of him.

"Tyus Bowser is a better all-around linebacker than he is a pass rusher. The good news is that Bowser is coming off a career-high seven sacks," Schisler wrote. "The light seems to be on and Bowser is one of the hardest workers on the roster. It takes outside linebackers three to four seasons to develop into the players they will be for the peak of their careers. Bowser could be reaching the prime years of his career. The question is how high can his production get?"

Expectations are high for second-round pick David Ojabo, who could be on the field as early as October after suffering a torn Achilles in March, and a reunion with free agent Justin Houston, who played better last season than his 4.5 sack total suggests, wouldn't be surprising.

A player to keep an eye on is Daelin Hayes, a 2021 fifth-round pick who was impressive in the preseason last year. He spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3 and then undergoing a knee procedure.