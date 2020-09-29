Patrick Mahomes Masters the Ravens Again

"You win third down, you usually win the game," Campbell said. "It seemed like every third down, they found a way to make a play. In the big moments, that mattered."

In three career games against the Ravens, Mahomes has thrown for at least 374 yards each time, and the Ravens have lost each time. It didn't matter that the Ravens had added key pieces to their defense with Campbell, Marcus Peters, Patrick Queen, Derek Wolfe and others since the last time these teams had met. The Chiefs still created a ton of mismatches and kept making plays, and Mahomes was at the center of it.

"They don't give that guy a half-a-million dollars for no reason," Campbell said. "He's an incredible talent. He just made play after play."

On Kansas City's first touchdown, Mahomes casually ran into the end zone on 3-yard scramble after he couldn't find anyone open in the end zone. As great as he is throwing the football, Mahomes makes some of his biggest plays with his legs. The Ravens never sacked Mahomes, as he found a way to escape whenever he was pressured.

"We tried a few different things," Campbell said. "He has great pocket presence, sees things. He's a great quarterback. We had opportunities, but when we did, we didn't get there."