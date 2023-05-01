Reports: Ravens Decline Patrick Queen's Fifth-Year Option

Queen is an ultra-talented player, but there have been media questions about his long-term future in Baltimore since the Ravens traded a second-round pick for Smith, then signed him to a long-term extension last season.

The Ravens drafted linebacker Trenton Simpson out of Clemson with their second pick (third round) three days ago. DeCosta stressed that he picked Simpson because he was the best player available.

Baltimore envisions one of the top linebacker rooms in the NFL in 2023 with Smith, Queen, Simpson and others providing playmaking ability, versatility, and reliability in the heart of the Ravens defense.

On Friday night, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Inside Linebackers Coach Zach Orr had already talked to Queen and that Harbaugh had spoken to him in recent days.