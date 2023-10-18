Mailbag: Can the Ravens Extend Patrick Queen, Justin Madubuike?

Mink: I think the Ravens would love to keep Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike on this team for years to come. However, I think their prices have only gone up as they're off to the best starts of their careers, and they could be pricing themselves out of Baltimore.

Queen is on pace for a whopping 150 tackles and 10 sacks. Madubuike is on pace for a career-high 56 tackles and 13 sacks. If they finish with those numbers, or even close to it, they would command contracts near the top of the league at their respective positions if they hit the open market.

The Ravens could opt to use the franchise tag on one of them. They would be the only real candidates. I expect General Manager Eric DeCosta, who after declining Queen's fifth-year option said he plans to try to get Queen signed to an extension, will fire up talks with both players. Maybe it happens during this season, maybe after, maybe following a tag.

While I have no doubt the desire is there, the realities are that Lamar Jackson's contract will occupy a bigger slice of the salary-cap pie (it jumps more than $10 million next year to $32.4 million), which leaves less for others. The fact that Baltimore already inked Roquan Smith and Broderick Washington to extensions begs the question of whether the Ravens can afford another expensive player at the same position.