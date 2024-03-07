Late for Work: Patrick Queen Would Be Steelers' 'Ultimate Luxury Signing'

Why Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry Would (and Wouldn't) Be Good Fits

The Ravens are expected to be in the market for a starting caliber running back, and there is a plethora of accomplished veterans set to hit free agency.

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer looked at nine pending free agent running backs and how each would (and wouldn't) fit with the Ravens.

Here's what Shaffer had to say about the three biggest names on the list (with projected contracts by Pro Football Focus):

Saquon Barkley

Projected contract: $12 million annually (three years, $36 million)

Why he'd fit: "Behind one of the NFL's worst offensive lines, Barkley quietly turned into one of the league's most efficient runners over the past two seasons. Only two qualifying running backs averaged at least 0.4 rushing yards over expected per carry in both 2022 and 2023, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats: the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco and Barkley. The 27-year-old also has value in the passing game, where he can be a high-volume target (139 catches over the past three years) and a reliable pass blocker."

Why he wouldn't:"Do the Ravens really want to pay a premium for a ball carrier with questionable explosive-play potential? Barkley's best big-play season came in 2022, when he ranked 14th in explosive-run rate (carries of at least 12 yards) among the 42 running backs with at least 100 carries that year, according to TruMedia. Last year, Barkley ranked 25th. There's also the possibility of a looming performance cliff; in 2021, PFF found that running backs tend to fall off once they hit 1,500 carries and have played five to seven years in the NFL. Barkley has 1,201 career carries and is entering Year 7."

Josh Jacobs

Projected contract: $11 million annually (three years, $33 million)

Why he'd fit:"Two years ago, Jacobs earned first-team All-Pro honors after rushing for an NFL-best 1,653 yards. His 400 receiving yards in 2022, meanwhile, are more than any Ravens running back under John Harbaugh has finished with in a single season — besides Ray Rice. Jacobs, 26, has pedigree (first-round pick in 2019), durability (at least 200 carries in five straight seasons) and solid ball security (145 rushes per fumble over his career)."

Why he wouldn't:"In 2022, with defenses largely unwilling to drop a safety into the box and leave star Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on an island, Jacobs saw a lot of light boxes — and punished them accordingly. He led the NFL with 105 carries against six or fewer defenders, according to TruMedia, and finished with a solid 5.4 yards per carry and 48.6% success rate in those scenarios. Last season, Jacobs saw fewer light boxes — and was far less effective: 3.9 yards per carry and a run-of-the-mill 37.5% success rate. It's hard to imagine the Ravens splurging on a running back with just one recent elite season."

Derrick Henry

Projected contract: $9 million annually (two years, $18 million)

Why he'd fit:"His arrival would give the Ravens a nightmare-fueling backfield, pairing one of the NFL's most elusive quarterbacks with one of its most imposing running backs. Henry, even in his age-29 season, made the most of suboptimal circumstances last season. Among 49 qualifying running backs, he ranked 44th in yards before contact per rush (0.85) — no thanks to the Titans' dismal offensive line — but eighth in yards after contact per rush (3.32), according to TruMedia. The Ravens saw heavy boxes (eight or more defenders) on just over a third of their carries last season, near the league average; Henry saw them on over half of his carries, one of the NFL's highest rates. Jackson's gravitational pull on run defenses, along with the Ravens' outside weapons, could set Henry up for a huge season."