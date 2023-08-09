Mailbag: What Will Patrick Ricard's Impact Be on Ravens' Offense?

Mink: I'm very interested to see how the Ravens end up using Patrick Ricard. He's been the best fullback in the league and been recognized as such with four straight trips to the Pro Bowl. He had a very large role last year, playing a career-high 64% of the offensive snaps. I expect that number will drop significantly this season with Todd Monken using lighter packages featuring more receivers.

With that said, I do still think Ricard can play a key role. As Tight Ends Coach George Godsey said, every offense needs physicality and that's what Ricard brings. He'll still do some of the same stuff he did last year as a versatile blocker at the point of attack. Where the Ravens could use him most, however, may be as a sixth offensive lineman. Josh Oliver held that job last year and Nick Boyle the years prior, but both are gone. Charlie Kolar is auditioning for that in-line blocking job, but he's not as good a blocker as Ricard is right now at least.