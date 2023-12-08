Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Rams

Childs Walker Ravens 27, Rams 17 “Can the Ravens continue their pattern of blowing out mid-tier NFC contenders at home? The Rams, with an efficient running game and stars in Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, are no pushovers. But the Ravens have the defense and running game to beat them down over four quarters, especially given their rest advantage.”

Brian Wacker Ravens 20, Rams 17 “This one could be a slopfest based on a weather forecast that at least for now includes rain and high winds. Baltimore also faces a surging Rams team that has won three straight and features one of the game’s best pass rushers in Aaron Donald. Expect a heavy dose of running, with the Ravens leaning on Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell to win a close one.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, Rams 19 “I picked both the Lions and Seahawks to come into Baltimore and beat the Ravens, and they were outscored a combined 75-9. So, lesson learned. As tempting as it is to pick an upset given the Rams’ recent surge, Lamar Jackson is 18-3 in his career against NFC teams. I’m not betting against that, nor a John Harbaugh-coached team coming off a bye. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua will not fare as well as they did against a Browns defense missing top cornerback Denzel Ward.”