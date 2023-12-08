Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Rams

ESPN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Kimberly A. Martin
|Eric Moody
|Jason Reid
|Lindsey Thiry
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 27, Rams 17 “Can the Ravens continue their pattern of blowing out mid-tier NFC contenders at home? The Rams, with an efficient running game and stars in Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, are no pushovers. But the Ravens have the defense and running game to beat them down over four quarters, especially given their rest advantage.”
|Brian Wacker
|Ravens 20, Rams 17 “This one could be a slopfest based on a weather forecast that at least for now includes rain and high winds. Baltimore also faces a surging Rams team that has won three straight and features one of the game’s best pass rushers in Aaron Donald. Expect a heavy dose of running, with the Ravens leaning on Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell to win a close one.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 27, Rams 19 “I picked both the Lions and Seahawks to come into Baltimore and beat the Ravens, and they were outscored a combined 75-9. So, lesson learned. As tempting as it is to pick an upset given the Rams’ recent surge, Lamar Jackson is 18-3 in his career against NFC teams. I’m not betting against that, nor a John Harbaugh-coached team coming off a bye. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua will not fare as well as they did against a Browns defense missing top cornerback Denzel Ward.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Rams 27, Ravens 24 “The Rams are red-hot and finding their groove, and they need this win to solidify their playoff positioning in a crowded NFC. The return of Marlon Humphrey helps, but this feels like a matchup that favors the Rams. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are a dynamic duo that will feast on the back end of the Ravens defense. Baltimore can win this game if it runs the ball well, but can Tyler Linderbaum slow down Aaron Donald? That’s a tall task, even for a potential All-Pro. My gut says the Ravens will revert to some bad habits and find a way to lose.”
USA TODAY
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Rams 17
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 22, Rams 17
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 27, Rams 17
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 30, Rams 27
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 27, Rams 17
|Victoria Hernandez
|Ravens 28, Rams 20
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Ravens 27, Rams 14
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 28, Rams 21
NFL.com
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Ali Bhanpuri
|Ravens 25, Rams 17
|Brooke Cerosimo
|Ravens 24, Rams 20 “The Rams have won three straight following their Week 10 bye with both the offense and defense playing their best football of the season in that span. Matthew Stafford and Co. have averaged 30 points per game, while the Aaron Donald-led D has allowed 16.3 points per game in that span. Unfortunately, none of Los Angeles' previous three opponents have been anywhere near Baltimore's level. Coming off the bye week, the Ravens head into this game ranked in the top 10 in scoring, total and rushing offense, while also boasting the No. 1 scoring defense. With Lamar Jackson having his best season in many categories, Baltimore should continue to push for the AFC’s top seed and improve to 7-0 this season against teams that are .500 or worse.”
|Dan Parr
|Ravens 26, Rams 17
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 26, Rams 16
|Tom Blair
|Ravens 25, Rams 20
NFL NETWORK
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Adam Rank
|Ravens 24, Rams 14
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 23, Ravens 20
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 24, Rams 13
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 20, Rams 17
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 27, Rams 20
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 27, Rams 17
|Marc Sessler
|Rams 26, Ravens 25
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 28, Rams 24
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 31, Rams 17
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 26, Rams 18
SPORTING NEWS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Rams 17 “The Rams have looked great with Matthew Stafford playing at his best veteran level during their three-game winning streak. But they run into a more challenging defense on the road vs. the Ravens, a team known for crushing NFC visiting foes with Lamar Jackson. The Rams don't have enough to keep up as Odell Becikham Jr. leads the offensive way in a revenge game.”
CBS SPORTS
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 28, Rams 16 “This is a long trip for the Rams against a team coming off a bye. The Rams are one of the surprise teams so far, but this is a real challenge for their defense. Lamar Jackson and the offense will get the best of that unit, while the Ravens defense plays well against Matthew Stafford.”
|John Breech
|Ravens 27, Rams 20
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|Tyler Sullivan
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 17, Rams 13 “I think the Rams are going to give them fits, but I think the Ravens [win].”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 27, Rams 17 “I feel like the Rams will hang around … but Ravens coming off a bye week, realizing what’s in front of them, at home [will win].
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
|PUNDIT
|PROJECTED WINNER
|COMMENTARY
|Albert Breer
|Mitch Goldich
|Claire Kuwana
|Gilberto Manzano
|Connor Orr
|John Pluym
|Matt Verderame