Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Rams

Dec 08, 2023 at 09:49 AM
Kevin Eck

ESPN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Kimberly A. Martin
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 27, Rams 17 “Can the Ravens continue their pattern of blowing out mid-tier NFC contenders at home? The Rams, with an efficient running game and stars in Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, are no pushovers. But the Ravens have the defense and running game to beat them down over four quarters, especially given their rest advantage.”
Brian Wacker
Ravens 20, Rams 17 “This one could be a slopfest based on a weather forecast that at least for now includes rain and high winds. Baltimore also faces a surging Rams team that has won three straight and features one of the game’s best pass rushers in Aaron Donald. Expect a heavy dose of running, with the Ravens leaning on Gus Edwards and Keaton Mitchell to win a close one.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 27, Rams 19 “I picked both the Lions and Seahawks to come into Baltimore and beat the Ravens, and they were outscored a combined 75-9. So, lesson learned. As tempting as it is to pick an upset given the Rams’ recent surge, Lamar Jackson is 18-3 in his career against NFC teams. I’m not betting against that, nor a John Harbaugh-coached team coming off a bye. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua will not fare as well as they did against a Browns defense missing top cornerback Denzel Ward.”
Tim Schwartz
Rams 27, Ravens 24 “The Rams are red-hot and finding their groove, and they need this win to solidify their playoff positioning in a crowded NFC. The return of Marlon Humphrey helps, but this feels like a matchup that favors the Rams. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are a dynamic duo that will feast on the back end of the Ravens defense. Baltimore can win this game if it runs the ball well, but can Tyler Linderbaum slow down Aaron Donald? That’s a tall task, even for a potential All-Pro. My gut says the Ravens will revert to some bad habits and find a way to lose.”

USA TODAY

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Rams 17
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 22, Rams 17
Nate Davis
Ravens 27, Rams 17
Safid Deen
Ravens 30, Rams 27
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 27, Rams 17
Victoria Hernandez
Ravens 28, Rams 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Ravens 27, Rams 14
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 28, Rams 21

NFL.com

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 25, Rams 17
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 24, Rams 20 “The Rams have won three straight following their Week 10 bye with both the offense and defense playing their best football of the season in that span. Matthew Stafford and Co. have averaged 30 points per game, while the Aaron Donald-led D has allowed 16.3 points per game in that span. Unfortunately, none of Los Angeles' previous three opponents have been anywhere near Baltimore's level. Coming off the bye week, the Ravens head into this game ranked in the top 10 in scoring, total and rushing offense, while also boasting the No. 1 scoring defense. With Lamar Jackson having his best season in many categories, Baltimore should continue to push for the AFC’s top seed and improve to 7-0 this season against teams that are .500 or worse.”
Dan Parr
Ravens 26, Rams 17
Gennaro Filice
Ravens 26, Rams 16
Tom Blair
Ravens 25, Rams 20

NFL NETWORK

Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 24, Rams 14
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 23, Ravens 20
Marcas Grant
Ravens 24, Rams 13
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 20, Rams 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 27, Rams 20
Nick Shook
Ravens 27, Rams 17
Marc Sessler
Rams 26, Ravens 25
Kevin Patra
Ravens 28, Rams 24
Grant Gordon
Ravens 31, Rams 17
Eric Edholm
Ravens 26, Rams 18

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 27, Rams 17 “The Rams have looked great with Matthew Stafford playing at his best veteran level during their three-game winning streak. But they run into a more challenging defense on the road vs. the Ravens, a team known for crushing NFC visiting foes with Lamar Jackson. The Rams don't have enough to keep up as Odell Becikham Jr. leads the offensive way in a revenge game.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 28, Rams 16 “This is a long trip for the Rams against a team coming off a bye. The Rams are one of the surprise teams so far, but this is a real challenge for their defense. Lamar Jackson and the offense will get the best of that unit, while the Ravens defense plays well against Matthew Stafford.”
John Breech
Ravens 27, Rams 20
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Ravens 17, Rams 13 “I think the Rams are going to give them fits, but I think the Ravens [win].”
Chris Simms
Ravens 27, Rams 17 “I feel like the Rams will hang around … but Ravens coming off a bye week, realizing what’s in front of them, at home [will win].

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Mitch Goldich
Claire Kuwana
Gilberto Manzano
Connor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

