Poll: Who Are You Rooting For in AFC Championship?

Jan 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
01292021_WTRF
Mark Zaleski (left) and Charlie Riedel (right)/AP Photo

In an AFC Championship matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, there really is no "winner" for Ravens fans.

The Bengals are AFC North rivals who beat the Ravens twice in blowouts this season. Every win grows Cincinnati's confidence and that of their quarterback, Joe Burrow.

The Chiefs have won back-to-back AFC titles and have been a thorn in the Ravens' side in recent years, although Baltimore found the anecdote to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Week 2 this season.

So, who are you rooting for?

