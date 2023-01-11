Power Rankings: Ravens Below Three Non-Playoff Teams in Final Regular-Season Rankings 

NFL.com No. 14 No. 12 “John Harbaugh opted for a more cautious approach to Week 18, resting Tyler Huntley and other starters in a loss to the Bengals that means Baltimore will be back at Paycor Stadium for Sunday night's playoff grudge match between the rivals. The decision to keep Huntley out of harm's way provides a clear indication the return of Lamar Jackson is far from certain ahead of this weekend. Jackson hasn't played or practiced since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 4 — Baltimore has scored four total touchdowns in the five games he's missed.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 9 No. 12 “Baltimore will go as far as Lamar Jackson's injured knee can carry the team. Without the former league MVP in the lineup, the Ravens offense is severely limited. Defenses can load up against the running game without any real threat of being hurt by Baltimore's passing attack. Even with Jackson in the lineup, his mobility could be limited because of the injury, and the team's wide receivers aren't striking fear into the heart of any defensive coordinator. Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh have something to prove this year after the team's 1-3 record in playoff appearances since the start of the 2018 campaign. This doesn't look to be the year anything changes, though.” — Brent Sobleski

Sports Illustrated No. 9 N/A “The Ravens have had an eventful season, blowing big leads earlier in the year when they had Lamar Jackson and then losing games in a more conventional fashion without him. But if their former MVP can come back healthy for the postseason, this is still the same team that played the Bills to the wire in Week 4 and then beat the Bengals in Week 5.” — MMQB staff

CBS Sports No. 9 No. 9 “They play the Bengals in the wild-card round this week after losing to them Sunday. The question is whether Lamar Jackson can play.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 7 N/A “This ranking is based on the presumption Lamar Jackson will return for Baltimore’s return trip to Cincinnati Sunday night. Things seem to be looking in that direction, even if it’s unrealistic to expect him to be 100 percent. By weighted DVOA, the Ravens’ defense is the second best in the playoffs behind San Francisco. Their DVOA on offense through the first 13 weeks of the season, while Jackson was still healthy, was No. 6. It’s possible no wild-card team has a higher upside.” — Bo Wulf

The Ringer No. 8 N/A “According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s a ‘strong chance’ that Lamar Jackson will start for the Ravens in their wild-card matchup with the Bengals on Sunday. Jackson hasn’t practiced in more than a month and reportedly still has swelling in his knee, but Baltimore simply doesn’t have a chance against Cincinnati without him. The Ravens averaged 24 points per game with Jackson in weeks 1 through 12; they’ve averaged just 12.5 points per game since he’s been out. The good news is that the team’s defense has stepped up in Jackson’s absence and should give Baltimore a chance against most AFC playoff opponents. Since Week 13, the Ravens rank second in points allowed per game (13.5).” — Austin Gayle