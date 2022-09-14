Power Rankings: Ravens Crack Top 5 

NFL.com No. 6 No. 10 “The Ravens weren't able to run the ball much in their season opener, but consider it a positive sign that didn't doom their attack in a convincing win over the Jets. Lamar Jackson was on target as a passer, connecting on three scores — two to Devin Duvernay, who delivered an intriguing performance for a team in need of playmakers. Baltimore's defense dominated, routinely collapsing the pocket on old friend Joe Flacco. When the Jets did move the ball, the Ravens bowed up near midfield and forced timely turnovers. They won't all be this easy, but this was a nice start for Baltimore after the bitter frustrations of 2021.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 6 No. 8 “The Ravens didn't have their usual success running the ball against the Jets, averaging only three yards per carry on their 21 totes. But three Lamar Jackson touchdown passes and a stout defensive effort were more than enough.” — NFL staff

ESPN No. 6 No. 9

Sports Illustrated No. 4 No. 9 “Lamar Jackson barely needed the ground game to edge past the Jets. Imagine what this looks like when the whole operation gets rolling. The Ravens’ defense already appears in midseason form.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 8 No. 16 “It wasn't always pretty against the Jets, but Lamar Jackson got it going in the second half. It will get a lot tougher for this offense going forward.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 7 No. 6 “The Jets defense might not be a pushover, but the season opener was still sluggish for the Ravens offense with only three points and three first downs on their first five possessions. But with the Jets offense posing no threat, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens settled in for an easy victory as Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman combined for three touchdown catches and 113 receiving yards.” — Bo Wulf

The Ringer No. 7 No. 8 “Lamar Jackson and the Ravens beat up on the Jets’ secondary to cruise to a 24-9 win in Week 1, but a stifled rushing attack and mounting injuries remain a concern.” — Austin Gayle