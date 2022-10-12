Power Rankings: Ravens Crack Top Five

NFL.com No. 5 No. 7 “We hope the Ravens and their fans never take for granted the unprecedented greatness of Justin Tucker. The best kicker in NFL history was at it again on Sunday night, booting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, then the game-winner as time expired to lift the Ravens to a critical 19-17 win over the rival Bengals. Per Next Gen Stats, Tucker's 43-yard clincher quite literally split the uprights. Tucker is 17-for-17 lifetime on attempts in the final minute of regulation. Said Lamar Jackson: ‘We got the G.O.A.T. at kicker.’ It's the truth — and it gives the Ravens a huge advantage in every close contest they're a part of.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 6 No. 9 “At 3-2, the Ravens are the only team in the AFC North with a winning record. And while the defense remains a question mark, Baltimore has just two opponents left the rest of the season who sport more wins than losses. It's not going to be easy to knock this squad off its perch atop the division.” — NFL staff

ESPN No. 7 No. 9

Sports Illustrated No. 6 No. 5 “Lamar Jackson is missing some big throws, but he makes up for it. Baltimore, in spurts, against the Bengals were starting to embrace their size and physicality on offense. On defense, zone never looked so good in Purple and Black.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 11 No. 11 “The defense finally showed up in a game this season, limiting the Bengals and their passing game. Maybe they are adjusting to the new scheme.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 4 No. 4

The Ringer No. 4 No. 6 “Lamar Jackson missed a handful of throws against Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football, but he’s still a one-man wrecking crew and one of the few reasons the Ravens have a shot at making a deep postseason run in 2022. The other reasons are star tight end Mark Andrews, who went for 89 yards and a score as the team’s leading receiver in Week 5, and future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker. After going 4-for-4 in field goal attempts in the team’s 19-17 win over the Bengals, Tucker has now made 61 consecutive kicks in the fourth quarter or overtime.” — Austin Gayle