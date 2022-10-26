Power Rankings: Ravens Hold Steady As a Consensus Top-10 Team

NFL.com No. 8 No. 8 “It wasn't a thing of beauty — and it featured another big scare after Baltimore built a double-digit lead in the second half — but the Ravens found their way back to the win column with a 23-20 victory over the Browns. Lamar Jackson's recent play continues to profile as a curiosity: The quarterback has looked tentative in the pocket since a blazing-hot start, managing just three touchdown passes against four interceptions in the last four games. Jackson has kept his game afloat thanks to his legs. His 510 rushing yards through seven games top the entirety of the Buccaneers (451) and Rams (423).” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 7 No. 8 “The Ravens aren’t easy to figure out. Between the blown leads and the modest offensive numbers at times, they appear to be a tier below teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC. But the Ravens have a pair of wins over teams that are above .500 this season and gave the Bills all they could handle in Week 4. Add in the hardest player in the league to defend in Jackson, and it’s wise not to underestimate Baltimore.” — Gary Davenport

ESPN No. 7 No. 7 “There are two teams that have held double-digit leads in every game this season: the Ravens and the Eagles. But Philadelphia is undefeated at 6-0 and the Ravens are 4-3. Why? Baltimore has been outscored by a league-worst 46 points in the fourth quarter. The Ravens would rank among the NFL's best if not for fourth-quarter meltdowns against the Dolphins, Bills and Giants.” — Jamison Hensley

Sports Illustrated No. 7 No. 9 “While rush EPA/play doesn’t necessarily translate to direct success (the Browns are No. 1 and the Patriots are No. 2) the Ravens are still moving the ball at a steady clip. Despite some late-game defensive breakdowns, they are sixth in point differential and in a steady position to make the playoffs.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 11 No. 17 “They beat the Browns, but there are still issues. The passing game has to be better. You won't win a lot of games throwing for under 200 yards like they did against the Browns.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 6 No. 5 “It really looked like the Ravens were about to do it again. Up 23-13 in the fourth quarter, they let the Browns pull within three points and then fumbled the ball away deep in Browns territory with just over three minutes left. It took a series of odd events for the Ravens to keep from blowing another late lead, but somehow they pulled through.” — Bo Wulf

The Ringer No. 4 No. 5 “Baltimore is tied for third in first-half point differential (45) but just 24th in the second half (-25). Lamar Jackson’s EPA per dropback average drops from seventh in the league in the first half (0.20) to 29th in the second half (-0.22). Opposing teams are adjusting to slow down Jackson and the offense in the second halves of games, turning two-score blowouts into nail-biters every single week. The result has been just two wins with two-score leads and three too many one-score losses.” — Austin Gayle