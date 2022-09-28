Power Rankings: Ravens Rise to As High As No. 5 

NFL.com No. 7 No. 10 “In Week 3, the Ravens' defense collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. On Sunday at Foxborough, Baltimore's defense closed its opponent out. The Ravens produced three turnovers in the fourth quarter, including a crucial end-zone interception by Marlon Humphrey, to help seal a 37-26 win over the Patriots. Lamar Jackson continued to look like the NFL's early front-runner for MVP, producing five total touchdowns.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 8 No. 10 “Jackson was the star of Sunday's win, but the Ravens also got running back J.K. Dobbins back for the first time since 2020. If the Baltimore offense can get going and take some of the pressure off Jackson, the Ravens could well be the team to beat in the AFC North.” — Gary Davenport

ESPN No. 6 No. 9 “The Ravens are still without their All-Pro left tackle (Ronnie Stanley) and their No. 1 running back (J.K. Dobbins) just returned on Sunday. But Baltimore leads the league in scoring (33 points per game) because Jackson is the best dual-threat quarterback in NFL history.” — Jamison Hensley

Sports Illustrated No. 7 No. 8 “Those of us who predicted a Lamar Jackson MVP are feeling pretty good. Jackson is also one of the league leaders in average depth of target. He’s rushing for 100 yards a game and pushing the ball downfield. The NFL’s Shohei Ohtani.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 8 No. 10 “Lamar Jackson has been special this season, but he has to be because of the defense. He's shown that he's back to his MVP level of play — probably even better.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 5 No. 8 “This is probably either the last good team or the first flawed-but-pretty-much-fine team.” — Bo Wulf

The Ringer No. 5 No. 6 “Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman and veteran tight end Mark Andrews have both been high-end contributors, but none of this works without Jackson. Fading Baltimore is fading Lamar, and you have to be out of your absolute gourd to do that after what we’ve seen thus far.” — Austin Gayle