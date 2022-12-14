Power Rankings: Resilient Ravens Rise

NFL.com No. 8 No. 11 “J.K. Dobbins returned just in time for the Ravens. Dobbins was back in the lineup for the first time since Week 6 and rushed for 120 yards on just 15 carries to help carry a banged-up Baltimore team to a gutty 16-14 road win over the Steelers. The Ravens triumphed despite the absence of Lamar Jackson (knee) and the loss of backup QB Tyler Huntley, who exited late in the third quarter with a concussion. The Ravens finished the game with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown under center and might be forced to roll with Brown on a short week against Cleveland. Expect a lot more Dobbins, no matter who's at quarterback.” — Dan Hanzus

Bleacher Report No. 8 No. 9 “John Harbaugh's team is grinding out wins, even though it is not playing particularly well. The Ravens have won three of four since their bye without scoring more than 16 points in any of those victories. Level of competition certainly played a role during that stretch, as they beat the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson continues to deal with a knee injury that could linger for another week or two, and Huntley is in the concussion protocol. Still, Baltimore sits atop the AFC North with a favorable schedule, with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers next on the docket. A division title remains a realistic possibility.” — Brent Sobleski

Sports Illustrated No. 7 No. 10 “The Ravens are surviving sans Lamar Jackson, and now potentially may have to without Tyler Huntley this week. They are an organization that is smart enough to fight disadvantageous battles on their own terms, making them more likely to squeeze out a win against the Steelers as they did Sunday.” — Conor Orr

CBS Sports No. 8 No. 9 “That was a big-time victory against the Steelers without Lamar Jackson. The defense came up big in that one.” — Pete Prisco

The Athletic No. 7 No. 10 “The Ravens emerged victorious from a bruising matchup with the Steelers that saw both starting quarterbacks knocked out of the game. With Lamar Jackson still on the mend and Tyler Huntley in the concussion protocol, Baltimore may be forced to start undrafted rookie Anthony Brown against Cleveland on Saturday. Still, the Ravens appear playoff-bound and will go as far as Jackson takes them once healthy.” — Bo Wulf

The Ringer No. 7 No. 8 “In his first game back from injury since Week 6, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore’s win over the Steelers on Sunday. Both Dobbins and Gus Edwards averaged more than five yards per carry — exactly the type of production the Ravens needed as they were forced to turn to backup QB Tyler Huntley (and then No. 3 QB Anthony Brown, who came in after Huntley suffered a concussion in the third quarter). The Ravens will need similar contributions across the roster for as long as starting QB Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a knee injury.” — Austin Gayle