Power Rankings: Ravens Fall But Remain in Top 10

Sep 27, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

092723PR
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith leads the pregame huddle.

The Ravens are trending down in the power rankings after Sunday's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts at home.

One week after cracking the top five, Baltimore fell, although not very far. The Ravens (2-1) are ranked between No. 7 and No. 9 in all 10 sets of power rankings we looked at.

The general feeling from the power rankings pundits is that mounting injuries and an inconsistent passing game are concerns, but the Ravens "may well still be the class of the AFC North."

Table inside Article
Source Ranking Last Week's Ranking Comments
NFL.com No. 8 No. 7 “Not sure how to portray the OT loss to the Colts as anything but a concerning step backward. The Ravens looked confident for most of their first two offensive drives, drafting off a strong Week 2 performance — but the tide turned three plays into Drive No. 2 with Kenyan Drake's bad fumble. Lamar Jackson's lack of ball security and backup center Sam Mustipher's bad snap helped put the Colts in position to force overtime. It still feels a bit improbable that the Ravens actually lost. Jackson didn't record his first incompletion until the third quarter, and he ran for 101 yards and two scores. There were just so many missed opportunities, including a failure to secure Gardner Minshew's first-half fumble, fair-catching the free kick that followed Minshew's safety late in regulation and failing to convert points on two overtime possessions that started near midfield.” — Eric Edholm
Bleacher Report No. 8 No. 7 “The Ravens may well still be the class of the AFC North. But the passing game remains inconsistent, and injuries are mounting on offense — running back Gus Edwards and wide receiver Rashod Bateman were both forced from Sunday's loss. The Ravens are a good team, but they aren't on the same level as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in the AFC.” — Gary Davenport
ESPN No. 7 No. 6 N/A
Sports Illustrated No. 9 No. 7 “I loved the Ravens’ defensive plan going into this game. Kyle Hamilton was unleashed off the edge and proved himself to be an apt situational rusher. He already has more sacks in 2023 than he did a year ago. There were a few plays, like the Zack Moss touchdown catch, that I don’t think the opposition is going to replicate if the game is played a second time under similar circumstances. It’s a long way of saying I really love what I’m seeing from this team. The offense has home run wrinkles nestled inside a scheme that can still frustratingly draw out a defense if needed.” — Conor Orr
CBS Sports No. 8 No. 5 “That was a horrible home loss to the Colts. The injuries are impacting this team in a big way, but scoring 19 points isn't a good look. The passing game has to be better.” — Pete Prisco
The Athletic No. 8 No. 5 N/A
The Ringer No. 7 No. 7 N/A
Sporting News No. 9 No. 7 “The Ravens got a little sloppy in the wet conditions at home and it cost them against the Colts in overtime. They still seem to be at their best running with Lamar Jackson and others and still uncomfortable forcing downfield passing.” — Vinnie Iyer
Fox Sports No. 7 No. 6 “The Ravens are justified in griping about the officiating in Baltimore on Sunday, but we also have to acknowledge other things have to go wrong in order for an AFC contender to lose to a team starting its backup quarterback. The Ravens lost the turnover battle 2-0, and it definitely doesn’t help that they had seven — SEVEN — possessions that covered less than 10 yards.” — David Helman
Yahoo! Sports No. 9 No. 7 “The Ravens' loss Sunday wasn't great, but it needs to be noted that they were without several injured starters. Just because they won at Cincinnati without those starters doesn't mean it wasn't a real reason for the loss to the Colts. The Ravens will be fine, but they need to get healthy.” — Frank Schwab

