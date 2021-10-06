Power Rankings, Week 5: Ravens Fall After Beating Undefeated Broncos??

|Source
|Ranking
|Last Week’s Ranking
|Comments
|NFL.com
|No. 5
|No. 5
|“[Lamar] Jackson threw for more than 300 yards for just the second time in his career, while Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown atoned for his disastrous Week 3 with a gorgeous diving touchdown catch. The defense took it home: Don ‘Wink’ Martindale's group allowed just 254 yards of offense. It can take time, but the Ravens always seem to figure it out on that side of the ball.”
|Bleacher Report
|No. 8
|No. 8
|“The Ravens are an overtime loss in Vegas away from being undefeated and won't play a game on the road until Nov. 11. A 5-2 or 6-1 record at the bye is a real possibility, and the Ravens are looking the part of the team to beat in the AFC North.”
|ESPN
|No. 7
|No. 7
|“Baltimore ranked last in the NFL in passing last season, and Jackson finished 22nd in passing yards in each of the past two years. This season, Jackson has really stretched the field. His 19 completions of 20-plus yards rank third in the NFL, trailing only Tom Brady (23) and Derek Carr (21).”
|Sports Illustrated
|No. 8
|No. 6
|/ “I like that John Harbaugh made the decision to run one final play instead of kneeling out the clock so his team could keep alive its streak of 100-yard rushing games (43, tying the 1970s Steelers). One of the reasons the Ravens have had success with Lamar Jackson is that they’ve unapologetically gone all-in on an offensive identity that bucks the rest of the league. The 100-yard rushing streak is part of that identity, and because of that, Harbaugh knew it was important to keep it going.”
|CBS Sports
|No. 10
|No. 13
|“That was an impressive road victory against the Broncos. The defense had its best game of the season, which is a good sign.”
|USA Today
|No. 7
|No. 6
|“Really impressive all they've overcome en route to a solid 3-1 start ... even as unimpressive as John Harbaugh's decision to manufacture a record Sunday was.”
Mailbag: Should the Ravens Be a Pass-First Offense Now?
Could Baltimore bring in Stephon Gilmore or Jaylon Smith? Is Ben Cleveland improving with each game? Are the Ravens better suited to handle tough playoff games?
Late for Work 10/6: Multi-Dimensional Ravens Offense Is Giving Defenses Plenty to Worry About
Ravens inch up in some power rankings. Greg Roman and Wink Martindale won key battles against the Broncos. Chuck Clark has taken his game to a new level. The Ravens select a mountainous offensive tackle in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
Ravens Wide Receiver Depth Is Proving Itself
A deep and versatile wide receiver group is making plays and giving Lamar Jackson plenty of options.
Eisenberg: Keeping Lamar Jackson Healthy Is Everything
The Ravens don't want Lamar Jackson's running subtracted from their offensive blueprint. It's a huge part of what they do.
Late for Work 10/5: Pundits Ponder Whether Ravens Are Best Team in AFC
The Broncos could learn an important lesson from the Ravens. The Ravens are doing a good job of utilizing Jimmy Smith.
News & Notes: Ravens Still Figuring Out Their Running Back Rotation
Derek Wolfe (back) will be given a chance to get in football shape. Lamar Jackson came out of Denver healthy despite late hit. Denver's altitude didn't affect Baltimore in the fourth quarter.
John Harbaugh Won't Give Vic Fangio's 'Insult' a Second Thought
Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio questioned the Ravens' commitment to player safety, but extended the game with three late timeouts.
Lamar Jackson Unhappy With Lack of Roughing the Passer Call
Lamar Jackson took a late shot on his touchdown pass to Marquise Brown. John Harbaugh will be sending plays to the league for review.
What the Broncos Said After Ravens' Win
Head Coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos' approach was to limit Lamar Jackson's legs. Outside linebacker Von Miller said Jackson presents 'so many different problems.'
Around the AFC North: Defense Carries Browns As Baker Mayfield Struggles
Steelers face major questions after third straight loss. Bengals believe in new culture after 3-1 start.