Practice Report 8/2: Defensive Mistakes Raise Ire of John Harbaugh

Aug 02, 2019 at 02:56 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080219_Harbaugh

During the "dog days" of training camp, coaches are known to bark at players.

Friday was one of those days for the Ravens' defense. The end of practice featured a rough period for the defense, drawing the ire of Head Coach John Harbaugh.

First Harbaugh yelled at the defense for several mistakes that led to penalties and for complaining about penalties being called. Then when cornerback Cyrus Jones jumped offside, he was kicked out of practice. Jones was soon followed to the locker room early by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who jogged off the field and caught up with Jones.

"For a second, I thought it was a baseball game after seeing guys get ejected, but that's all a part of being where we are in training camp," Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "I was a little disappointed today with our situational awareness."

The Ravens were working on special fourth-down situations in which the offense might be trying to get the defense to jump offsides, and it worked multiple times. Harbaugh was right. It's the sort of penalty that could cost Baltimore a win.

Thursday was not Harbaugh's day to meet with the media, but veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said he was all in favor of Harbaugh tightening the screws during practice.

"That's Harbs, man," McPhee said. "If he doesn't get on us, we're going to lose the game. I love it. Everywhere you go, coaches are going to be like that. You need a coach like that to keep us humble and keep us in our place. When a coach gets on me, I don't say nothing but, 'Yes sir,' and tighten up.''

Martindale called Friday's practice "a great teaching experience", but the closer the Ravens get to the regular season, the more they want to decrease mistakes. The Ravens had the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense last season, and the team's lofty defensive standards haven't changed.

Martindale said the mistakes made during Friday's practice would be used as a teaching tool. He expected the defense to bounce back quickly when the Ravens returned to the practice field Saturday.

"Now, we sit down and talk about the situation," Martindale said. "For example, the new pass interference calls. Once again, I'll sit up here and say it, Roger Goodell and the NFL doesn't care if I think it's pass interference or not. So, for me to sit there and go off instead of thinking about the next call, I'm doing a disservice to Baltimore and to our defense and to John. We have to play the next play, and sometimes it takes things like today for people to understand that and go from there."

In other observations from Friday's practice:

  • Undrafted free agent wide receiver Antoine Wesley high-pointed the ball on a nice leaping reception and continued to make plays. Wesley is using his 6-foot-4 size well, as he battles to make the roster. Jaleel Scott, Chris Moore, and Miles Boykin also had strong days at the wide receiver spot. Moore made a terrific one-handed catch, tipping the ball to himself without breaking stride. This has been a good training camp for the wide receiver position.
  • For the third straight day, rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown ran well during individual passing drills but was held out of team drills due to his recovery from foot surgery.
  • Left guard Jermaine Eluemunor didn't take a step forward in his quest to win the starting job. Eluemunor had two false starts early in practice.
  • Lamar Jackson had another good day throwing the ball, as did backup rookie quarterback Trace McSorley. With Robert Griffin III's hand injury keeping him out the next several weeks, McSorley is likely to get plenty of reps and looks ready for them.
  • Cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to practice after missing two days due to a personal matter. Not practicing were offensive linemen Randin Crecilius, Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Marshal Yanda; safety Tony Jefferson and wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Is Having Fun in His New Role

Jimmy Smith embraces playing multiple positions in the secondary. Patrick Ricard still loves defense, but he may be not be asked to play it. Justin Tucker prepares for different background noise.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Can't Wait to Get Started

With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at 100 percent and new weapons on offense, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson feels ready to roll for Week 1.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Getting Close on Offensive Line Decisions

Tyre Phillips has shown offensive line versatility, while Matt Skura continues to progress. John Harbaugh says "Free the Big Ten." Will an undrafted free agent make the 53-man roster?
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Continue to Debate Lamar Jackson's Rushing Workload

Young linebackers, not Jadeveon Clowney, are the key to beating the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens had the best training camp performance. Justin Tucker gets the recognition he deserves. 
news

J.K. Dobbins Will Have a 'Significant' Role in Ravens Offense

The rookie running back has been very impressive in training camp and there are enough carries to go around in the Ravens backfield.
news

News & Notes: Rookie Devin Duvernay Will Have an Offensive Role

John Harbaugh gives an update on Justin Madubuike's health. Another stadium practice has been scheduled for Thursday. Calais Campbell is transitioning smoothly into a leadership role.
news

Ravens Waive Three Players, Place One on IR as Roster Trimming Begins

Baltimore waived wide receiver Michael Dereus, defensive end John Daka and center Sean Pollard.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson's Designed Runs Aren't Going Away

The Ravens want to keep opponents guessing regarding how often Lamar Jackson will run. DeShon Elliott gets wisdom from Wink Martindale. Chris Moore remains in special teams mix. 
news

Late for Work 8/31: Bold Prediction Has J.K. Dobbins Rushing for Over 1,000 Yards

DeShon Elliott is 'next up' for the Ravens at safety. Ravens are praised for the stand on social justice. Pundits take a look at training camp standouts.
news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson Strikes Quickly to Cap M&T Bank Stadium Scrimmage 

It took time for Lamar Jackson to get rolling Saturday, but he struck quickly to end practice at M&T Bank Stadium on a positive note.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Optimism about some 2020 rookies is surging. Plus, my latest thoughts on the right guard battle and more
news

Practice Report: Chuck Clark Is Everywhere During Impressive Day

Whenever a quarterback threw in Chuck Clark's direction Thursday, he seemed one step ahead of everyone else.
Advertising