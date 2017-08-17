Preseason Stock Watch vs. Miami Dolphins





The Ravens improved to 2-0 in the preseason Thursday night with a 31-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Here's how the game affected the stock of a few players competing for roster spots this summer:

QB Ryan Mallett

The backup quarterback continues to be under the microscope as Joe Flacco recovers from a back injury, and Mallett's night was a microcosm of his summer. He made some good throws, but also had some miscues. He finished the night completing 13-of-22 passes for 113 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Mallett and the offense moved the ball more effectively than in the preseason opener, but he also needs to do a better job protecting the football. Mallett has made improvements in training camp. He's expected to go into the regular season as Flacco's backup.

RB Javorius Allen

Allen must enjoy playing in Miami because the best game of his career came in Hard Rock Stadium two years ago. The third-year running back is competing for a roster spot and he made a strong case for himself Thursday. Allen ran with power and elusiveness, and he finished the night with 10 carries for 40 yards, and three catches for 16 yards. Allen is focused on bouncing back after a disappointing sophomore campaign, and the coaches have praised his progress throughout training camp. He has to fend off Bobby Rainey and undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell in the running back competition, and he had the best night of anyone in the backfield.