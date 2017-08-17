Preseason Stock Watch vs. Miami Dolphins

The Ravens improved to 2-0 in the preseason Thursday night with a 31-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Here's how the game affected the stock of a few players competing for roster spots this summer:
QB Ryan Mallett
The backup quarterback continues to be under the microscope as Joe Flacco recovers from a back injury, and Mallett's night was a microcosm of his summer. He made some good throws, but also had some miscues. He finished the night completing 13-of-22 passes for 113 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Mallett and the offense moved the ball more effectively than in the preseason opener, but he also needs to do a better job protecting the football. Mallett has made improvements in training camp. He's expected to go into the regular season as Flacco's backup.
RB Javorius Allen
Allen must enjoy playing in Miami because the best game of his career came in Hard Rock Stadium two years ago. The third-year running back is competing for a roster spot and he made a strong case for himself Thursday. Allen ran with power and elusiveness, and he finished the night with 10 carries for 40 yards, and three catches for 16 yards. Allen is focused on bouncing back after a disappointing sophomore campaign, and the coaches have praised his progress throughout training camp. He has to fend off Bobby Rainey and undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell in the running back competition, and he had the best night of anyone in the backfield.
TE Maxx Williams
Williams made it clear that he's back to full strength after undergoing a complicated knee surgery last year. He was the first NFL player to ever have his specific surgery, and there were concerns about whether he would ever return to his old form. He put that talk to rest with the way he played Thursday night, catching a pair of passes for 48 yards, including a 40-yard catch-and-run. Williams showed power by breaking tackles, and then shiftiness by outrunning defenders in the open field. The Ravens are looking for someone to step up in the tight end competition, and the former second-round pick could be that player if he continues to have games like this.
TE Larry Donnell
The veteran acquisition also had a strong performance in the red zone. He caught a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion, showing he could be a valuable target when the Ravens get close to the end zone. Donnell, a five-year veteran, is also a strong blocker in the run game. Donnell was a late addition to the team after the injuries to Dennis Pitta and Crockett Gillmore, but he could earn his way onto the roster.
CB Jaylen Hill
The undrafted rookie cornerback continues to make a name for himself this preseason. He's been one of the surprises of training camp, and he's carried that into game action. Hill had an interception and didn't give up any big plays in coverage against Miami. He worked at outside cornerback and actually rotated into the game ahead of first-round pick Marlon Humphrey. Hill also drew praise from former Ravens Head Coach Brian Billick during the game broadcast.
QB Josh Woodrum
After posting a perfect quarterback rating in the preseason opener, Woodrum continued to impress against the Dolphins. He completed 8-of-10 passes for 110 yards, and also ran for a pair of touchdowns. He showed poise in the pocket, delivered sharp throws and also had success when he ran out of the pocket. Woodrum joined the Ravens as a relatively unknown prospect out of Liberty University, but he's created some buzz with his play the last two weeks. Woodrum likely still has an uphill battle to unseat Mallett in the quarterback competition, but he's played his way into the conversation.