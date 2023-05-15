Late for Work 5/15: Pressure Is on Ravens' Offense

Local Media Power Rank Ravens 2023 Opponents

With the NFL schedule released, local media power ranked which opponents will be the most challenging for the Ravens. They all see Week 16, Christmas Day against the San Francisco 49ers, as the Ravens' greatest challenge.

"Talk about coal in the stocking," The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker wrote. "This isn't the Christmas present the Ravens were hoping for with a Dec. 25 night game at Levi's Stadium against a 49ers team that last season had the league's best defense, recorded the fifth-most yards per game on offense and reached the NFC championship."

"They have a star on every unit of their offense: running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams," The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer wrote. "They have a star at every level of their defense: end Joey Bosa, tackle Javon Hargrave, inside linebacker Fred Warner, safety Talanoa Hufanga."

"Despite questions at quarterback, they're undoubtedly one of the top teams in the NFC," Baltimore Beatdown’s Frank Platko wrote. "The Ravens have never played the 49ers on the road in the Lamar Jackson era, so this will be a first. The stakes of this matchup will be huge."

They also (mostly) agree with the second-most challenging opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. Both Wacker and Shaffer have the two Bengals matchups as No. 2 and No. 3 on their list, with Platko ranking them No. 3 and No. 4, behind the Miami Dolphins.

"Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a 4-2 career mark against Baltimore, which includes setting an NFL record in 2021 for the most passing yards (941) against one team in a season," Wacker wrote. "Cincinnati has won its past three home games against the Ravens, though Jackson didn't play in any of them because he was injured. Also of note: Burrow was held to 215, 217 and 209 passing yards and one touchdown in each of his past three games against Baltimore."

"Cincinnati's won its past three home games against the Ravens, but Jackson didn't play a snap in any of them," Shaffer wrote. "A game this early doesn't have much bearing on the standings, but it could shake up the AFC's pecking order. Cincinnati is considered the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs' conference supremacy, especially after a narrow loss in the AFC championship game. But two weeks earlier in the playoffs, the Jackson-less Ravens limped into Paycor Stadium and nearly upset the Bengals."

The trio also agreed on the Houston Texans in Week 1 being the Ravens' easiest opponent.

"The Texans have a promising young first-year coach in DeMeco Ryans. They have a promising rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, whom they drafted second overall out of Ohio State. They have a potential future star in defensive end and No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson out of Alabama," Wacker wrote. "As for their chances against an experienced Ravens team that has one of the league's top defenses, they don't have much of any, particularly in the first week of the season."

"Ravens defenses rarely make life easy for rookie quarterbacks," Shaffer wrote. "So how much can Houston realistically get out of No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud in his first career start, much less a road start?"