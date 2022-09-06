Late for Work 9/6: Projecting Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Ravens' Heralded Rookies

C Tyler Linderbaum

Best-case scenario: "Linderbaum has a Creed Humphrey-like rookie year and emerges as one of the NFL's best centers. His quickness and technique open up the Ravens' zone-running game. Despite his size, he holds his own against the bigger nose tackles on the Ravens' schedule. And, maybe most importantly, every shotgun and pistol snap he delivers to quarterback Lamar Jackson is catchable."

Worst-case scenario: "Linderbaum's Lisfranc (foot) sprain limits his effectiveness or, worse, sidelines him for part of the season. His smaller frame and limited wingspan makes him an easy target for bull-rushing nose tackles. There are growing pains as he adjusts from Iowa's traditional, under-center offense to the Ravens' diverse playbook and shotgun-heavy approach."

OLB David Ojabo

Best-case scenario: "Ojabo returns by the middle of the season and develops into a dangerous designated pass rusher. Fully recovered from a torn Achilles tendon, he pairs with Odafe Oweh to give the Ravens two of the NFL's fastest edge rushers and one of the league's best high school reunion stories. Ojabo shows the strip-sack ability that made him so dangerous at Michigan under coordinator Mike Macdonald."

Worst-case scenario: "Ojabo's not ready to play until 2023."

DT Travis Jones

Best-case scenario: "Jones overcomes his preseason knee injury to play early and often on a deep defensive line. He's stout enough against the run to stand in for Michael Pierce as a two-gap nose tackle and explosive enough to earn snaps on passing downs. Jones finishes the season with a handful of sacks, raising hopes that he could be the Ravens' answer to Cameron Heyward."

Worst-case scenario: "Jones' knee sprain lingers throughout the season, limiting his playing time and hurting his development. His strength can't compensate for his inconsistent technique, and he gets stuck behind Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington in the competition for interior pass-rush snaps."

TE Isaiah Likely

Best-case scenario: "Likely's preseason form carries over into the regular season, where he earns more than 50% of the offensive snaps. With All-Pro Mark Andrews attracting double teams, Likely becomes a go-to receiver for Jackson. His understanding of zone coverages earns him regular targets, and his slippery ability as a ball carrier makes him the Ravens' most dangerous weapon after the catch."