Pryce Showing Freakish Athletic Ability

Jun 10, 2009 at 01:43 PM
bc2928999ca246bda9405756224a2ad8.jpg


What would possess a 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive tackle to sprint nearly 60 yards after a diminutive running back in humid 85-degree weather when he really doesn't have to?

And do it while wearing a thick sweatshirt under his jersey?

Trevor Pryce did just that in the Ravens' Organized Team Activity (OTA), tearing down the field after rookie Cedric Peerman who got free on the left sideline and got to the 5-yard line before Pryce touched him.

This was the same Peerman that ran a 4.45-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine this year. While Peerman may have cooled his jets towards the end of this particular run, it was impressive all the same to see Pryce catch up with his much-smaller teammate.

It was all in the name of breaking a heavy sweat.

"When I work out in Denver, I don't sweat as much because of the weather," Pryce said with a laugh. "When I come out here, I put on as much clothes as I can so I can break a good sweat in the humidity. It is evil, but it's also necessary."

The feat was just one example of Pryce's freakish athletic talents – and of his high level of conditioning at this point in the offseason.

"If I told you what I was doing training-wise, you wouldn't believe me," Pryce told a group of reporters after hitting the showers on the sweltering day. "I don't think there are many running backs as fast as I am. Willis [McGahee] is pretty damn fast, but if they have to cut and you're running full-speed, you'll eventually catch them. I do a lot of stuff, but that's for me to know and you guys to guess."

It is no secret that Pryce holds himself to high physical standards. But, he goes about it in a much different way than most professional players.

Last season, he outlined an intense regimen overseen by Denver Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Steve Hess that pushed him to exhaustion running with a weighted vest, swimming and cycling.

Pryce, 33, is also an avid soccer player that participates in a competitive league when he is at his home in Denver.

Perhaps that is why he has been able to maintain his steady output through 12 seasons. Some have criticized Pryce for having a rough season last year after only netting 4.5 sacks, but he roundly refutes those accusers.

"I didn't have the same amount of sacks, but I had the same amount of quarterback pressures. I wasn't as lucky," he explained. "When I had all those sacks two years ago, a lot of them were just me falling on my back and reaching my hand out. There is a lot of luck involved. I can't control sacks. I can control if I pressure the quarterback, but there are lot of other things that have to happen."

The Ravens certainly believe Pryce can return to his 2006 form, when he boasted a career-high 13 sacks.

"Trevor is an elite defensive player in this league," said head coach John Harbaugh. "At one time, I think he was the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL – he's that kind of a talented guy. Plus, Trevor knows how to stay in great shape. Trevor does a lot of training here, but he does a lot of training on his own.

"Nobody's in better shape than Trevor. He'll come in here for 48 hours, as he says, then he'll get out of here. But, when you see it, you see the work he's done. We expect Trevor to be an elite defensive lineman."

As a veteran leader, Pryce isn't asked to do much in the voluntary camps. He typically stays for two of the four days, seeing a reduced workload on the field while brushing up on new defensive coordinator Greg Mattison's defense.

When he does get those plays in practice, however, Pryce wants to go all out – most of the time in a sweatshirt.  

51057eabc6c3472aa854e9e8d2032799.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sizing Up the Ravens' Biggest Position Competitions

At the conclusion of OTAs and minicamp, Ravens have some intense battles for starting jobs and roster spots at several positions.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Mark Andrews will still be a favorite target and the Ravens have to love what they're seeing from their top draft pick.
news

Transcript: Ravens First Day of Mini Camp

news

Top Storylines to Watch at Minicamp

The Ravens begin mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday, and plenty of wide receivers will be vying to grab attention.  
news

Bradley Bozeman "Pumped" About Switch to Center

After spending the past two seasons as a starting left guard, Bradley Bozeman is preparing for a return to center, the position he played at Alabama.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The backup quarterback competition is going to be good. Standout performances from Day 3 draft picks. A win-win-win announcement.
news

Versatile Mix of Outside Linebackers Excites Drew Wilkins

Watching Tyus Bowser lead and seeing young players like Jaylon Ferguson, Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes develop has made a positive impression on Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins.
news

Sammy Watkins: 'Feels like a team that's ready to win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens' veteran wide receiver was on the practice field with Lamar Jackson for the first time Wednesday. He found it pretty thrilling.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' Wednesday OTAs

Mark Andrews and Sammy Watkins were on the field running routes, and the quarterbacks had strong throwing days. 
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Latest thoughts on Lamar Jackson's contract extension, which players look more sculpted, and observations of a couple intriguing young tight ends.
news

Late for Work 5/28: Could Ravens Turn Into a Pass-First Offense This Season?

Julio Jones reportedly isn't on the Ravens' radar at the moment. Pundits reignite debate about whether Lamar Jackson should get a 'Mahomes-like deal.' Three veterans young Ravens should be emulating.
news

Marquise Brown's Goal for Year 3 Is Bigger Than Himself

Regardless of his jersey number or statistics, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's passion to improve and help the Ravens win a Super Bowl remains constant.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising