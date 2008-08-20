PSL Wait List Sold Out; Marketplace Expanded

Aug 20, 2008 at 06:33 AM
058f368c85d54cdf82994284c71abb3f.jpg


Anyone hoping to become a Ravens season ticker or PSL owner is likely to have a longer wait than they expected. After a continued strong demand, the Baltimore Ravens PSL Wait List, otherwise known as The List, has sold out.

"It is very exciting that so many people in our community want to make the commitment to the Ravens through the purchase of PSLs and season tickets," said Baker Koppelman, Vice President of Ticket Sales & Operations. "The List provides a great opportunity for fans to become part of an exclusive group who is first in line to purchase available PSLs directly from the Ravens.

Ravens Permanent Seat Licenses reached sold-out status four years ago, but as more fans inquired about purchasing season tickets, the Ravens created The List to give those interested the opportunity to buy PSLs directly from the Ravens as they became available. The List's* cap was announced two years ago as 3,000 members, all of whom pay an initial and annual deposit that is applied toward the eventual purchase of the desired PSLs or season tickets. Koppelman said he always expected *The List to be sold out, he just wasn't sure when.

Koppelman said The List was capped to create value, but more importantly, it was created to give more people the chance to get tickets. Many waiting lists for season tickets for other teams can include up to 50,000 people, which can discourages people from applying, believing they don't have the chance to get tickets in their lifetime.

The Ravens have continued their pursuit to make tickets available to as many fans through the Ravens PSL Marketplace, which was created through the team's partnership with SeasonTicketRights.com LLC. The PSL Marketplace has now been expanded to allow Ravens fans from other avenues to purchase sold out PSLs from other fans. It is believed to be the first official online marketplace for wait list positions. Over $4 million worth of Ravens PSLs have been sold through this safe and easy environment.

This option will now give Ravens fans new ways to become PSL owners:

Joining The List – Although The List is currently full, fans are still able to apply to become a member. As wait list members at the top of the list purchase PSLs from the Ravens, positions will then be made available. Yearly, applicants will be randomly selected from the pool of applicants to join The List and become one of its 3,000 members.

*

Purchasing a position on The List from another list member on the PSL Marketplace – With the addition of wait list positions on the PSL Marketplace, interested parties can purchase a high and seemingly valuable spot on The List from a current member who is looking to sell his/her position.

*

Purchasing PSLs from a current Ravens PSL owner on the PSL Marketplace – For fans who would rather not wait, the option exists to go directly to the PSL Marketplace and make an offer on the PSL location of your choice. This system also offers current PSL owners an opportunity to upgrade their current seats and a safe and secure place to sell a PSL.

"We are lucky to have such strong demand and want to do what we can to help Ravens fans get the tickets they want, whether they get them directly from the Ravens or from other Ravens fans," Koppelman added. "Our PSL owners are our top priority, and we are committed to providing an enjoyable experience with the Ravens."

Although The List may be sold out, fans should not fret. Koppelman said that they may consider adding more members at a later date. Fans should certainly check out the Ravens PSL Marketplace, check out baltimoreravens.com/tickets or contact the Ticket Office at 410-261-RAVE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The backup quarterback competition is going to be good. Standout performances from Day 3 draft picks. A win-win-win announcement.
news

Ravens Waive Kenji Bahar

Baltimore native and former Calvert Hall quarterback Kenji Bahar was released on Friday.
news

Versatile Mix of Outside Linebackers Excites Drew Wilkins

Watching Tyus Bowser lead and seeing young players like Jaylon Ferguson, Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes develop has made a positive impression on Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins.
news

Media Advisory: RAVENS TO TRANSFORM BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLS ON ANNUAL VOLUNTEER DAY

On Wednesday (June 9), from 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will host an organization-wide volunteer day to transform new spaces for Baltimore City students at Edgecombe Circle and Curtis Bay elementary schools, as the children begin returning to their classrooms following the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

NFL Announces Inaugural Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum

Owner Steve Bisciotti and Ozzie Newsome will participate in a forum designed to overcome barriers in NFL hiring practices. 
news

Late for Work 6/4: Bold Prediction Has J.K. Dobbins Leading AFC North in Rushing Yards

Versatility is key at outside linebacker. Greg Roman likes what he sees in Josh Oliver. Ravens still among best bets to win AFC North.
news

Ravens Sign Wide Receiver Devin Gray

The Ravens have signed wide receiver Devin Gray, who spent three seasons on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad. 
news

Steve and Renee Bisciotti Foundation Announce Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, will donate $4 million to Maryland's four HBCUs to fund the Ozzie Newsome Scholars Program for Baltimore students.
news

Tee Martin Loves Coaching Wide Receivers

A former college quarterback, Tee Martin has become a successful wide receivers coach who's embracing a new challenge with the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/3: Lamar Jackson Drops 22 Spots in Pete Prisco's Top 100 Rankings

The Ravens reportedly are 'done' pursuing Julio Jones. Baltimore has Pro Football Focus' top-rated outside cornerback duo. John Harbaugh is No. 4 in NBC Sports Edge's Head Coach Rankings.
news

News & Notes: James Urban Discusses Lamar Jackson's Quest for Greatness

Tyus Bowser plans to be a leader for the young outside linebackers. Quarterbacks Coach James Urban has confidence in backup quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley. 
news

Sammy Watkins: 'Feels like a team that's ready to win the Super Bowl'

The Ravens' veteran wide receiver was on the practice field with Lamar Jackson for the first time Wednesday. He found it pretty thrilling.
Advertising