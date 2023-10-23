Late for Work: Pundit Eats His Words After Ravens' Offensive Breakout

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon isn't putting too much stock into one explosive offensive game, however.

"The 'statement' the Ravens are looking for doesn't come from one good game against one opponent. It's about playing at this level — or at least close to it — every week," Goon wrote. "The Ravens expect to be here. They expect to do this every week. And when we measure progress for how this team is coming along, that should probably be our measuring stick, too."

Goon wasn't alone in such thinking, as The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker said much of the same.

"The point is that for now, we should not treat this as anything more than an exceptionally good week. We know the Ravens are good enough to run away from a quality opponent, but they'll have to show they can do it twice," Walker wrote. "They're well aware, hence the lack of euphoria from Jackson and his mates in the wake of their masterpiece."

Jackson Now Firmly in the MVP Discussion

The Ravens ran roughshod over the Lions, but in particular Jackson carved up the Lions with precision and "hammered us with his harm," said Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell. He was far from the only one to compliment Jackson after the game, who is deservedly earning MVP buzz.